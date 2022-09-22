Candidates for local and state races are busy campaigning for votes, but those who have made up their mind need not wait for Election Day to cast a ballot.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Friday, Sept. 23, and continues through Monday, Nov. 7. Each weekday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., eligible voters will be able to cast their ballots in Bloomington and Richfield.
All voters will have an opportunity to cast ballots for the U.S. House of Representatives, Minnesota’s governor, secretary of state, state auditor and attorney general, a state senator and representative, judicial seats and Hennepin County’s sheriff and attorney. Bloomington residents will also have a Bloomington Public Schools capitol project levy to consider, while Richfield residents will have a Richfield City Council race to consider.
To be eligible to vote, a Bloomington resident must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on Election Day, a resident of Minnesota for 20 days prior to the election and finished with all parts of any felony sentence.
Military and overseas residents may vote early by mail. To do so, an application must be submitted to Hennepin County. The application is available through the county’s website and may be submitted by mail, email or fax. Mailed ballots must be received by Election Day.
Early in-person voting is available in both Bloomington and Richfield on weekdays. In Bloomington, residents may vote at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road. In Richfield, residents may vote at Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Both cities have early voting available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with voting available until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. Early voting is also available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Voters must re-register if they have moved to a different address, changed their name or have not voted once within the past four years. Residents may cast a ballot while under guardianship, unless a judge specifically has revoked the right to vote. Residents cannot vote if a court has ruled they are legally incompetent.
Online registration is available up to 21 days prior to Election Day, and paper forms may be submitted up to 21 days in advance. Registration is otherwise available at the polls, including for those who vote early at city hall, as well as on Election Day at their precinct polling place.
Additional voting information is available online at mnvotes.org, which also includes sample ballots and can direct voters to their local precinct.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.