Candidates for local and state races are busy campaigning for votes, but those who have made up their mind need not wait for Election Day to cast a ballot.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Friday, Sept. 23, and continues through Monday, Nov. 7. Each weekday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., eligible voters will be able to cast their ballots in Bloomington and Richfield.

