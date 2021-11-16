The early signing period for high school students to formalize their college intentions through the National Letter of Intent was Thursday, Nov. 10.
Students from Holy Angels and Kennedy gathered for a signing ceremony at each school as the Early Period opened for NCAA Division I basketball and all other Division I and II sports except for football.
Football’s Division I Early Period (or Division 1 and II midyear JC transfer) opens Dec. 15. Regular Period for Division I and II football is Feb. 2 and Division I basketball Regular Period is April 13.
Kennedy seniors Susie Monson and Ellie Baker took part in the signing day.
Monson will play lacrosse at Concordia University St. Paul following in her sister Julia Monson’s footsteps to play for the Division II program. Susie Monson is a multiple-time captain for the Kennedy lacrosse and soccer programs in addition to earning several accolades including all-conference honors.
Holy Angels had six seniors made their intentions known to play five sports in college including Logan Olson (baseball, Oregon), Troy Lynch (baseball, Minnesota-Duluth), Ella Clow (soccer, St. Thomas), Kassie Karon (basketball, Missouri Western State), Nathan Osborne (lacrosse, Quincy) and Audrey Blauert (soccer, Viterbo).
