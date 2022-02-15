Grace Schuck picks up team-high 37th point at Shakopee
Jefferson senior Grace Schuck celebrated her team-high 24th goal of the season 11 minutes into the Section 2AA quarterfinal at Shakopee Feb. 11.
The goal was the result of persistent rushes to the Sabers goal, despite being outshot 14-6 in the period to lead 1-0. Schuck’s goal was set up by junior Valeria Panvica as the Jaguars killed off three penalties.
Jefferson (12-13) struggled to find a win over the final three weeks of the season, dropping five games against potentially state-bound Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Holy Angels and Orono. Jefferson averaged one goal in the final five games, with Schuck scoring the lone goal in the final three games. Senior Abbie Longhenry and Jana Lesch scored first-period goals in the 4-2 loss to Holy Angels. Longhenry finished with 37 points on 22 goals (Schuck also contributed 37 points), while Lesch ends the season with 21 points on 13 goals.
Senior Stella Bartsh finished with 16 points on nine goals, including three game-winners and a season-high three points (two goals) in a 9-2 win over Waconia Jan. 15. She opened the season on a five-game point streak (four goals and three assists) as the Jaguars opened the campaign on a 5-0 run.
Shakopee rally
After some quality chances were denied by the Jefferson defense, Shakopee finally solved Jaguars senior goaltender Chasity Anderson, seven minutes into the second period.
Shakopee senior Olivia Gradianowski tied the game up with the first of four goals before teammate Raegen Nash scored on the power play less than three minutes later to take a 2-1 lead.
Grabianowski recorded her 10th multi-point game this season. The Lindenwood recruit has 34 points in 25 games.
She gave the home team a 3-1 lead into the second intermission, scoring with 38 seconds on the clock.
Grabianowski added two more insurance goals, 2:06 apart, in the final period off plays close to the Jaguars goal while Riley Peterson assisted on three of the goals, including both third-period tallies.
Jefferson senior Chasity Anderson made 31 saves in only her fourth game of the season after rehabilitating from a third knee injury over the summer.
She made five saves in her Jan. 29 season debut, a 4-2 loss to Holy Angels. Anderson made eight saves in a 2-1 loss to New Prague on Feb. 3 and 33 saves in a 6-1 loss at Orono on Feb. 5.
Holy Angels
Second-seed Holy Angels (21-4-1) opened Section 5A play with a dominant 4-0 win over No. 7 Pine City Feb. 12 at Richfield Ice Arena.
Bella LaMere scored twice and helped on a first-period power play goal scored by leading scorer Audrey Garton in support of what turned out to be Celeste Rimstad’s ninth shutout of the season. She lowered her goals against average to 1.51 and saves percentage to .921.
This raised LaMere’s points total to 46 on 22 goals. Garton’s power play goal was her 28th goal while leading the team with 51 points. Garton, a sophomore forward, had a hat-trick in a 12-0 win over Waconia to wrap up the Metro West Conference and regular season schedule Feb. 3. She is currently on a five-game points streak, amassing 18 points (10 goals and eight assists).
No. 6 Breck needed overtime to upset No. 3 Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian in their quarterfinal game for only their third win of the season. Laura Strothman scored twice including the tying goal with 1:21 to go in regulation. She ended the Whitehawks season scoring 5:40 into overtime.
Holy Angels hosted Breck on Tuesday in the semifinal with the winner advancing to the Section 5A final set for Thursday, Feb. 17 at the better seed.
Top-seed Orono received a quarterfinal bye and hosted No. 5 Delano/Rockford which outlasted No. 3 Minneapolis 3-2 in four overtime sessions at Parade Ice Garden Feb. 12.
