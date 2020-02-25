Grams, Jeans, Reineccius and Scott advance from Section 5AA
Kennedy and Richfield advanced to the Class AA state wrestling meet after a successful appearance at the Section 5AA individual meet Feb. 22 at Orono High School.
Sophomore Mason Scott (132 pounds), Senior Joe Jeans (152), junior Billy Reineccius (160) and Isaac Grams (170) each advanced to the state meet with a top-two finish.
Jeans and Grams each went 3-0 to win their respective weight class and return to state which begins Thursday with the team tournament and Friday for the two-day individual state tournament in St. Paul.
Grams is 39-1 and won both of his 170-pound matches by first-period falls against opponents with 30 wins each on the season.
Despite winning 36 matches last season, Grams dropped both matches at state in 2019.
Jeans went 3-0 to improve to 39-4 on the season with three pins. He started the day with a pin of Orono’s Oliver Stevenson 17 seconds into the match. He downed Mound-Westonka’s Seth Anderson 3:31 into the section final.
Jeans is returning to state where he competed as a sophomore before finishing third at sections in 2019, one spot out of a state appearance.
Reineccius won his true second place match at 160 pounds with a second-period fall against Minneapolis Patrick Henry’s Pha Her. Reineccius opened the day with a 15-second fall in the quarterfinals and added a second-period pin to advance to the final against Totino-Grace’s Adam Sylvester who is 39-4. Sylvester pinned Reineccius in 3:57.
Scott is 19-15 after finishing second at 132 pounds. He reached the final with a pair of pins before Totino-Grace’s Triston Zuniga scored a second-period fall against Scott.
Kennedy had a pair of third-place winners including 106-pounder Zach Greenhouse who finished his freshman season with a 29-13 record. He went 3-1 including a quarterfinal pin before Mound-Westonka’s Jack Nelson won the semifinal by an 8-3 decision. Greenhouse recovered with a fall against BSM’s Matt Litchy in 4:41 before ending the season with a 7-0 decision against Fridley’s Gabe Arika for the third-place spot.
Valiant Taylor went 3-2 at 285 pounds to come up just short of a state berth with a true second place loss. Orono’s Shea Albrecht pinned Taylor in 5:08 of their match with a state-qualifying spot on the line.
Richfield’s Juan De Dios-Molina pinned Taylor 4:20 of their quarterfinal match. Taylor went on to win the next three matches including a 1-0 decision against Totino-Grace’s Many Thomas to set up the true second match.
De Dios-Molina went on to place fourth.
Hughes returns to state
Richfield senior John Hughes went 1-1 at 138 pounds to secure second place, starting with a first-period pin in the semifinals against BSM’s Jon Gettel before Mound Westonka senior Tyler Stevenson pinned Hughes in the second period.
Hughes placed second at the section meet last season at 113 pounds to advance to state but lost both matches at the tournament.
Jace Pulkrabek lost his True Second place match at 152 pounds with a tech fall against Mound-Westonka’s Seth Anderson. Pulkrabek lost in the quarterfinals to BSM’s Malik Jaiteh with a second-period pin but two pins set up a rematch for third place. Pulkrabek won by a 6-4 overtime score to advance to the True Second place match.
Tritian Zornes (145) and Jafari Vanier (106) each placed fifth and John Woida placed eighth at 160 pounds for the Spartans.
