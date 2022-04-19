With All-Conference and Section players back, Kennedy looks to build on 12-11 record from 2021
Kennedy pitcher Mary Hajduk threw a nine-strikeout complete-game shutout to help the Eagles open the season with a 4-0 win over Robbinsdale Cooper at Kelly Field on April 11.
The final season in the Metro West Conference couldn’t have started any better for coach Alex O’Connor and the Eagles.
Hajduk, a junior scattered five hits and two walks while throwing 90 pitches to get through seven innings. She recorded 111 strikeouts with a 3.88 earned runs average last season. Catcher Emily Spencer ended the game by throwing out a base runner trying to steal second to get the game on a high note.
Senior captain Ellie Baker went 3-for-4 with a double and scored one run as the team connected for 11 hits spread around nine batters. Emily Spencer and senior captain Taylor David each had a double. Spencer drove in two runs. Sophomore shortstop Edmonds also drew the lone walk and stole a base.
The Eagles posted a 12-11 record last season including a 3-8 mark in the conference.
Baker, a second baseman and outfielder, earned All-Conference honors joining David (shortstop and third base) who hit .312, and Edmonds (catcher and shortstop) with honorable mention status in the Metro West while batting .444.
Edmonds and Hajduk earned All-Section 3AAA honors as the Eagles went 3-2 losing both games to Holy Angels including the elimination bracket final 7-6 to the Stars after a pair of one-win victories to extend the season.
Junior first baseman Olivia Spencer is back after hitting .333 last season.
Kennedy also has an influx of seventh graders ready to contribute to the varsity program including pitcher Peyton Bothern, catcher Lola Herman, first-baseman Zoe Athey, utility player Heiress Brown and outfielder/pitcher Sienna Hamilton. Sophomore outfielder Brooklyn Brasson and eighth-graders Noelia Fierro and Aleksia Hake.
O’Connor added JV head coach Kayle Hielscher to the staff joining Mike Baker, Joe Solato, Amy Christiansen and Sam Denuccio.
If the weather cooperates, Kennedy will play consecutive Monday through Wednesdays including at Jefferson, at Columbia Heights and at Holy Angels April 25-27.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.