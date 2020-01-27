Tyvan Klinger makes free throws after the buzzer at halftime and again with 2.3 seconds to go
Kennedy’s Tyvan Klinger hit two clutch free throws to help the Eagles top Jefferson 52-51 Thursday.
It marked the first Kennedy win in the series going back 10 games to February 2014.
Klinger made a free throw without time on the clock at halftime after being fouled on a half-court shot.
The second key free throw from Klinger came with 2.3 seconds left to break a 51-51 tie with a second free throw. He finished with six points.
Kennedy led 21-6 less than seven minutes into the game by pushing the offensive pace. Jefferson turned the ball over and missed shots before making a run at the end of the first half and again late in the game.
“We wanted to get off to the quick start to disrupt their offense because they are such a structured team,” Kennedy coach Jamin Cook said. “We understood it was going to be a game or runs but we got enough leeway to keep us in front at the half.”
The early run by Kennedy included clutch baskets by Amarion Hanspard, including a 3-pointer to build a 14-0 lead four minutes into the game. He finished with a game-high 20 points hitting six 3-pointers, including a four-point play with 13 minutes left in the second half to push the Eagles lead to 44-30.
“Amarion was confident tonight,” Cook said. “He made some big shots for us and that was a game-changing possession.”
Jefferson junior Sam Wanzek put the home team on the board with a straight-away 3-pointer coming with 12:50 left in the half. He went on to score 11 points. Senior Manny Montgomery led the Jaguars with 16 points, many coming in the second half to spark the comeback attempt. Jefferson freshman Alex Jones had 10 points and Alex Schilling had eight points.
The Eagles led 31-26 at the break while the Jaguars won the second half by four points.
“We told the kids ‘You’ve got to play to win every possession’,” Jaguars coach Jeff Evens said as they haven’t been that far down in a game this season. “We had to fight and claw to get back in the ball game. We’ve pretty much been in every game but we struggle to score and just can’t find a way to get a lead and keep it.”
The Jaguars tenacity on defense and making clutch shots to extend runs in the second half helped the home team take a 49-48 lead with 5:35 to go as Manny Montgomery scored on an inbounds pass with a lay-in off the glass. Jefferson was on a 23-9 lead at that point as Montgomery was making plays on both ends of the floor along with freshman Alex Jones.
Montgomery blocked Hanspard, fed the ball to Jones who made the put-back to take a 51-48 lead with under four minutes to play.
Jefferson was without the services of senior center Evan Lind who came down hard on his hip against Cooper Jan. 16 and could be out of the lineup for up to three weeks and practiced last on Jan. 20.
Kennedy senior Eric Dums added 11 points, six points from Jake Husting and Klinger and five points from guard Isaiah Subah.
Cook said the team was ready to play in a high-pressure setting after working on those situations as much as possible during practice.
“We like to put pressure on the ball and make the other team uncomfortable and Zubah is key to that disruption as our point guard,” Cook said, liking the energy Subah and Husting project to help drive the team’s collective effort level. “What we’ve found out is we will always be rolling if the point guard is.”
As for the crowd supporting the Eagles on the road, Cook said: “The crowd was there, it was a fun game to be a part of and win or lose, that is what you want – competitive games and the crowd game.”
In addition to working on the pressure defense during practice, Cook said the situational shooting is also a part of practice daily.
“We knew he would make at least one of them,” Cook said of Klinger’s free throw shooting at the end of the game.
Getting that consistent level of energy and production each game remains a struggle for Cook. “Sometimes we are hungry and sometimes we are not,” he said. “I love our approach and energy at practice, for the most part. In three of the five losses we didn’t show up [mentally] and at the end of the day we struggle against a lot of pressure [offensively].”
To work around that pressure, Cook comes up with 5-on-7 drills at practice to help teach the team to keep the ball moving. They will need that extra work on pressure situations coming into a meeting with Cooper.
Evens said the focus at practice revolves around the fundamentals – dribbling, passing, rebounding and shooting the ball.
“We are not really fundamentally sound,” Evens said. “And so we are working on the basic fundamentals of the game and at the end of the game, we missed a check-out on the boards. That seems to compound and it’s like that in any sport.
“The kids have bought into the work ethic thing but it’s more about work smarter, not harder.”
Kennedy improved to 10-5, winning 4-of-6 while Jefferson lost for the fifth consecutive game.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Jefferson freshman Alex Jones (33) drives along the baseline during the second half of the Jan. 23 game. He scored 10 points.
Kennedy senior Eric Dums, left, drives past Jefferson’s Ryan Colby, right, who tries to knock the ball loose during the first half Jan. 23.
Jefferson senior Manny Montgomery had a team-high 16 points on Jan. 23.
Jefferson senior Ryan Colby tries to keep the ball in-bounds during Thursday’s game against Kennedy.
Jefferson senior Ryan Schrank, left, secures the ball in the lane during the second half against Kennedy’s Tyvan Klinger on Jan. 23.
Isaiah Subah goes to the rim for two of his five points to help Kennedy to a 52-51 win at Jefferson Jan. 23.
