Golfers had to wait a couple days before opening the 2020 season at the well-known Bloomington course
Dwan Golf Course opened for its 50th season April 22 after Gov. Tim Walz gave the OK for courses to open for the season while the stay-at-home order remained in place.
The first rounds were played on July 11, 1970, with numerous tournaments, charity events and leagues over the decades counting toward as many as 60,000 rounds of golf per year, according to the City of Bloomington.
This year new policies are in place to encourage social distancing. Most notably flagsticks were in place but golfers were asked to not touch them. Ball washers, sand trap rakes, and water coolers were removed and the course was only open to walkers.
The clubhouse remained closed but portable restrooms are available in the parking lot and holes 6 and 15.
Tee times were reserved and paid for by phone or online exclusively through Chronogolf.com.
Golfers are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes before their tee time to limit the number of people gathering at the course and should to check in with the starter before heading to the opening tee.
Patron cardholders were able to schedule tee times starting Monday, April 20 for the first tee-times set to begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
In addition to parks and trails remaining open, as long as social distancing policies were followed, archers continued to use the Marsh Lake Archery Range on France Avenue.
Bloomington maintenance staff removed some of the targets to help promote social distancing.
