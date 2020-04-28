Golfers were eager to play the first outdoor rounds of the season at Dwan Golf Course in Bloomington which opened for the season Wednesday, April 22.
New policies are in place to promote social distancing. Opening day saw 187 golfers hit the links between 8 a.m. and the final nine-hole tee time at 6 p.m. The clubhouse is closed, walking only, no benches, watercoolers or benches on the course and portable restrooms are a new reality. Flagsticks were to remain in place along with a piece of foam inserted into the cup as a reminder to discourage removing the flagstick.
Thursday looked to be slightly less busy with 139 reservations. Those on the course were appreciative to have the opportunity to play a round in the ideal spring weather.
“A lot of people are excited to get out,” course starter Rob said after playing on opening day.
Tournaments
Minnesota Golf Association updated its 2020 schedule to cancel all events through May 31 with some rescheduled with a few canceled.
The lone event canceled so far is the MGA Junior Team Championship at Southern Hills in Farmington, which was scheduled for August.
Those rescheduled include Senior Amateur Four-Ball (Aug. 10-11 at Southern Hills), Players’ Championship (Aug. 17-19 unknown location), Womens’ Senior Amateur Four-Ball (Aug. 24-25 at Forest Hills Golf Club), Amateur Four-Ball (Sept. 7-9 at Crow River Golf Club) and Mid-Players’ and Senior Players’ (Sept. 28-30 at Cannon Golf Club).
