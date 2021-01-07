A 22-year-old Minneapolis woman attempting to score drugs at a Bloomington hotel reported that she was the victim of sexual assault and robbery, which resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old man identified as an accomplice.
Police officers met with the woman at Holiday Inn Express, 7801 12th Ave. S., at 8 a.m. Dec. 18. The woman reported she had just fled the nearby Comfort Inn, where she went the previous evening in search of drugs, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The woman said she was directed to Comfort Inn through an acquaintance, and went to a hotel room there on Dec. 17. There were multiple people in the room when she arrived, and she purchased drugs while she was there. She did not leave, however, opting instead to hang around with the group for approximately one hour, Bitney said.
When she announced it was time for her to leave and headed for the door, a man stood in front of the door, preventing her from exiting the room. The man demanded the woman’s cellphone and cash. Another man in the room warned her that if she did not comply, they would hurt her. In fear for her safety, the woman handed over her phone and money, Bitney explained.
At that point one of the men instructed her to go into the bathroom. She did, and the man followed her, instructing her to take off her clothes. The man, who was wearing latex gloves, attempted to coerce the woman into sexual intercourse, but she declined, telling the man to stop touching her. After approximately one hour, the man let her leave the bathroom, according to Bitney.
The woman did not leave the hotel room, which remained occupied by other people. She eventually fell asleep in the room and woke up at approximately 7:30 a.m., at which time she was able to exit the room and flee to the nearby Holiday Inn, Bitney said.
After interviewing the woman, officers went to Comfort Inn in search of the men she described. They went to the room she had identified and found a woman and child inside, matching descriptions the woman provided. A search of the room found a male hiding under a bed. He also matched a description provided by the victim, Bitney noted.
The occupants were detained as a search warrant was obtained, and inside the room officers found several cellphones, drug paraphernalia, used latex gloves and a box of new latex gloves. Following the search, the 30-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, as he matched the description of the man reported to have made threats against the woman, Bitney said. The suspect also had an outstanding warrant for auto theft.
The 30-year-old woman in the room, who had no permanent address, was not arrested, and was allowed to remain with the 5-year-old child, although a report of the incident was submitted to child protection services, according to Bitney.
The perpetrator of the reported sexual assault was not at the hotel room and has not been arrested.
Late night assault
A 45-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of assault following a report of an incident with his 50-year-old girlfriend.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 1900 block of East 86th Street at 3 a.m. Dec. 19. They met with the woman, who said that her boyfriend of one year had chocked her and held a knife to her throat, according to Bitney.
The woman said she lives with the suspect in the apartment and noted he has is a history of verbally and physically assaulting her. She said they had been arguing earlier in the night regarding her suspicion that he is unfaithful to her. The argument turned physical, with the suspect threatening to kill her and grabbing her by the throat for approximately 30 seconds. She had difficulty breathing, but was able to break free, Bitney said.
The confrontation did not end, according to the victim. She said the suspect held her down on the floor and covered her mouth and nose, making it difficult for her to breathe. After letting her up, he began to throw her clothes around the apartment. He then grabbed a knife and threatened her, first holding it up to her face, then raising it over her head as if he was going to stab her, Bitney explained.
The woman was able to leave the apartment, however, and called 911 upon reaching the common area of the apartment building. An officer noted she had marks on her face and throat. The suspect was arrested at the apartment without incident. Inside, officers found a knife matching the victim’s description, according to Bitney.
The suspect, who has been arrested in the past for a similar incident, was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault, strangulation and domestic assault.
Robbery
No arrests have been made following a robbery at a Bloomington convenience store.
Police officers were dispatched to Holiday Stationstore, 50 W. 98th St., at approximately 9 p.m. Dec. 27. A store employee reported that a man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded cash. The employee complied and the man fled the area on foot, Bitney said.
With a description of the perpetrator and footprints in the snow that may have been left by the man, officers established a perimeter while a K-9 unit attempted to track the man. The search led to an apartment building north of the convenience store, but officers were unable to locate anyone matching the employee’s description, according to Bitney.
The incident remains under investigation.
Son arrested
An 18-year-old St. Paul man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault following a confrontation with his mother at her Bloomington home.
Police officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Nicollet Avenue at approximately 5:45 p.m. Dec. 26. The 46-year-old mother reported that she returned home to find her son at her residence, without her knowledge or permission. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, and she wanted him removed from her home, Bitney said.
Officers responding to the call received an update that the incident had turned violent, but the suspect fled the scene before they arrived, Bitney noted.
The victim told the police that her son had been cited for trespassing at the house in the past, and when she found him at her home that evening, he was running about the apartment naked. She tried to get him to calm down and put his clothes on, which seemed to agitate the man, as he threw objects at her, such as a notebook, which hit her in the face. His comments did not make sense to the woman, who concluded he was under the influence, Bitney explained.
The woman tried to access her phone to call 911, but the suspect grabbed her and would not let her exit the room. The woman’s 15-year-old daughter was present, and she was able to call 911 and hand the phone to her mother. The suspect tried to grab the phone from his mother, claiming she was trying to have him put in prison, Bitney said.
Although he had fled the scene, officers located him on foot near the intersection of 88th Street and Nicollet Avenue, where he was detained and arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, interfering with a 911 call and trespassing. He also had an outstanding warrant related to domestic assault, Bitney noted.
Unhappy ending
A 35-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested at a Bloomington apartment building after a report that he assaulted a 27-year-old St. Cloud man.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 600 block of East American Boulevard at approximately 11 a.m. Dec. 27, following a call from the victim. The man said he has had a relationship with the suspect for approximately two years, and that they had been drinking at the apartment throughout the night.
When the suspect made romantic overtures that the victim declined, the suspect became physically aggressive. The victim said he was initially thrown on a bed, and the suspect poured alcohol on him before the confrontation turned violent, with the suspect punching him, Bitney explained.
When the victim tried to call 911, the suspect grabbed his phone and threw it across the room. The victim was able to retrieve it, and said that while he was doing so, the suspect went to the kitchen to grab a knife. The victim said a cut on his hand was a result of protecting himself from the victim, according to Bitney.
The suspect claimed he was not the aggressor, and had marks on his elbow, face and neck. Both men said they had cellphone video of the confrontation, which officers reviewed, determining that the Maple Grove man was the aggressor, Bitney said. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and interfering with a 911 call.
Although neither man resided at the apartment, records showed that its lease is held by the suspect’s brother, Bitney noted.
