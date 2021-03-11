A trio that failed to return a U-Haul pickup truck was arrested after the vehicle was spotted in the Bloomington Walmart parking lot.
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen when it was not returned to U-Haul of Bloomington, 8845 Lyndale Ave., during the afternoon of March 3, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Ben Calhoun.
It was spotted a few hours later by a patrol officer passing through the Walmart parking lot. Knowing that a U-Haul truck had been reported stolen earlier in the day, the officer confirmed the truck parked in the lot was that same vehicle reported missing. While waiting for confirmation, the truck began to depart Walmart, Calhoun explained.
The officer initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle exited the parking lot, resulting in the arrest of the driver and two passengers. The driver, a 41-year-old St. Paul man, was booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing narcotics, which were found during a search following his arrest, Calhoun noted.
A 41-year-old Newport woman was arrested for riding in the stolen vehicle and several theft warrants. A 38-year-old woman with no permanent address was arrested for riding in the stolen vehicle and failing to register as a sex offender.
Robberies
A variety of robberies remain under investigation, as no arrests had been made as of last week.
A Feb. 22 robbery at a gas station resulted in the theft of two cartons of cigarettes.
A man entered Leroy’s Great Bear Tire & Auto, 9000 Lyndale Ave., at approximately 7:40 p.m. Feb. 22 and asked for two cartons of cigarettes, valued at $212. The clerk asked the man for identification, and he left the store to retrieve it. When he returned to the store, he grabbed the cartons off the counter and began to leave, Calhoun said.
The clerk tried to grab the cigarettes from the man, but was unable to do so. He exited the store and drove off, with the clerk unable to obtain a license plate number for the vehicle, Calhoun noted.
A 21-year-old man with no permanent address reported that he was robbed inside a Bloomington hotel room March 1.
Police officers were dispatched to Super 8, 7800 Second Ave. S., at approximately 1:20 p.m. March 1. The victim reported that he was in the parking lot when he was approached by a man, who asked for a cigarette. The victim said he invited the man, whom he did not know, to his room to give him a cigarette, and was assaulted in the room, according to Calhoun.
The victim, who had a cut lip, said $300 was taken from him, Calhoun added.
A Bloomington man reported being robbed by three men as he was leaving his apartment building’s fitness room.
Police officers were dispatched to Pebblebrook Apartments, 9801 Harrison Road, at 9 p.m. March 2. The victim, a 31-year-old resident of the apartments, told police that he was working out when the trio approached him, asking if he had stolen property from them, according to Calhoun.
The victim told them no and continued working out. When he began to leave the fitness room, the trio assaulted him. The victim’s wallet was found at the scene, but it was unclear if the perpetrators had taken it from the victim and dropped it, or if it had fallen out of the victim’s pocket during the altercation, Calhoun said.
The victim had injuries to his mouth and nose and was transported by ambulance from the scene, Calhoun noted.
Assault arrest
An early morning dispute about sleeping arrangements between a Bloomington couple resulted in a 42-year-old man’s arrest on suspicion of second-degree assault and domestic assault.
Police officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of 108th Street West at approximately 7 a.m. Feb. 26. A 37-year-old woman had reported that she was assaulted by her fiancé in their apartment following an argument, Calhoun said.
At the scene, the victim said she had been threatened with a knife and was assaulted after telling her fiancé to sleep on the couch. Officers noted the woman had minor scrapes that she said were a result of the altercation, according to Calhoun.
Following the investigation at the scene, the suspect was arrested. He was booked on enhanced charges as a result of two previous convictions, Calhoun noted.
