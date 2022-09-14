A driver injured as a result of a two-vehicle crash in east Bloomington died days after the incident.

The Aug. 27 collision between an SUV and a Nissan Altima on Aug. 27 resulted in the death of Eric Walker, 25, on Sept. 3, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments