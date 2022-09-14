A driver injured as a result of a two-vehicle crash in east Bloomington died days after the incident.
The Aug. 27 collision between an SUV and a Nissan Altima on Aug. 27 resulted in the death of Eric Walker, 25, on Sept. 3, according to the Bloomington Police Department.
Walker was driving the Altima when it was struck on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Walker was attempting to turn left after exiting Highway 77 South at Old Shakopee Road while the driver of the SUV was traveling west on Old Shakopee Road after exiting from northbound Highway 77, according to Police Department reports.
Witnesses said the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed and passed a vehicle on the exit ramp prior to striking Walker’s vehicle. Both drivers, as well as passengers in the SUV, were transported from the scene to area hospitals. Walker died Sept. 3 at the Hennepin County Medical Center from complications from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The SUV’s driver, a 40-year-old Apple Valley woman, was released from the hospital following the incident, but was arrested in Faribault Aug. 30 and booked on suspicion of one felony count and two gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation. She was released Sept. 1 pending follow-up investigation and completion of the accident scene reconstruction by Bloomington traffic investigators, the Police Department noted.
Court records show the woman has several driving convictions since 2003, including three driving while impaired convictions, from 2003, 2005 and 2006, as well as two driving after cancellation convictions from 2009.
