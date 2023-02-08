A 27-year-old Oakdale woman was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation following the death of a 17-year-old Richfield High School student and his 14-year-old sister as they were walking in Bloomington.

Mikala Ness was charged Jan. 30 in Hennepin County District Court, three days after the Jan. 27 incident, and one day after Donald Gayton, Jr., died.

