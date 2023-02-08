A 27-year-old Oakdale woman was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation following the death of a 17-year-old Richfield High School student and his 14-year-old sister as they were walking in Bloomington.
Mikala Ness was charged Jan. 30 in Hennepin County District Court, three days after the Jan. 27 incident, and one day after Donald Gayton, Jr., died.
In a video message following the charges, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges decried the incident, committed to prosecuting Ness, offered condolences to the Gayton family and extended community assistance to the family, as it deems necessary.
“This is completely preventable,” Hodges said. “You drink, you drive, you hit two people’s kids, we lock you up, you go to jail,” he added.
“I know for the family, this does not bring your loved one back, but I can assure you the Bloomington Police Department is going to do everything we can to make sure she gets held accountable for what she did,” Hodges said.
“I know that this community is a generous community, and we will come together, and we will support this family.”
According to the criminal complaint:
Bloomington Police officers responded to the accident scene near the intersection of 78th Street East and 12th Avenue at approximately 6:10 p.m.
A witness at the scene told the police she was driving east on 78th Street, a one-way street, in the right lane, between Portland and 12th avenues. She was passed in the left lane by a white Toyota Corolla that was traveling at a high rate of speed. The witness saw Gayton and his sister Tamya walking on the left side of 78th Street. She heard a loud thud and saw Tamya flying through the air. The Corolla swerved to the right and continued to drive east on 78th Street, turning south at 12th Avenue.
The witness pulled over and attempted to slow other cars down as she assisted Tamya, who was disoriented. She saw Donald lying unconscious in the street and bleeding from his head. Officers arrived and began lifesaving measures until medical personnel arrived and transported the victims from the scene.
A plastic car part with an attached license plate was recovered at the scene. The plate was registered to Ness.
As officers were responding to the scene, there was a report of a vehicle crashing off Killebrew Drive near Mall of America. The vehicle appeared to have been traveling east on Killebrew Drive when it jumped a concrete median and crossed a service road before coming to a rest on the hill outside of the TGI Friday’s restaurant south of the mall.
A witness to the accident called 911 and told police officers at the scene that a woman exited the driver’s seat of a Toyota Corolla and walked up to his vehicle. He let her in his vehicle to stay warm, and as he was calling 911 to report the accident, she started crying and making statements about hitting two people with her car and killing somebody.
Officers at the scene identified the driver as Ness. Her vehicle had heavy front-end damage to it, including a broken windshield, a dented hood and pieces of its bumper missing.
Ness told officers she was coming from a holiday party, but couldn’t remember where she had been. She had slurred speech and officers could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath. When asked if she remembered hitting something, she responded, “I feel like I did, but I don’t know.”
She agreed to field sobriety tests and performed poorly. She swayed during the instructions, and a preliminary blood test recorded a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.13.
Investigators attempting to speak with the victims at Hennepin County Medical Center were unable to speak with Donald, as he was unconscious and had suffered serious head trauma. Tamya was medicated and wearing a neck brace, but was able to speak. She said she had been at Walmart with her brother, where they bought candy.
They were walking home to their mother’s Richfield apartment and were walking along the side of the road due to the sidewalk being snow covered. They were attempting to cross from the right side of the one-way street to the left side when the Corolla struck them.
Ness remained in custody as of Feb. 5, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office jail roster. Her bail was set at $150,000, with conditions, or $300,000 without conditions, according to court records.
If convicted of either charge of criminal vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle with negligence while under the influence of alcohol or leaving the scene of a collision, Ness faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. If convicted of criminal vehicular operation, causing bodily harm and leaving the scene, she faces up to one year in prison and a $3,000 fine.
