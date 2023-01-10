Shooter was arrested outside a Bloomington hotel
A St. Paul man was recently sentenced to over 69 years in prison after fatally shooting a Brooklyn Park man and a Golden Valley man in downtown Minneapolis before being arrested in Bloomington.
Shooter was arrested outside a Bloomington hotel
A St. Paul man was recently sentenced to over 69 years in prison after fatally shooting a Brooklyn Park man and a Golden Valley man in downtown Minneapolis before being arrested in Bloomington.
Jawan Carroll, 25, was sentenced to serve 832 months in prison by Judge Paul Scoggin after he was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Christopher Jones, of Brooklyn Park, and 21-year-old Charlie Johnson, of Golden Valley.
Carroll was also found guilty of seven counts of attempted second-degree murder when he wounded another seven individuals by gunfire outside the Monarch nightclub, 322 1st Ave. N., in May 2021.
A jury found Carroll guilty on all nine counts when the case went to trial in October.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 1:57 a.m. May 22, surveillance shows Carroll, a member of the north Minneapolis “Tre Tres” street gang, standing on the sidewalk in front of the Monarch with two associates. A large group of individuals also stood on the sidewalk during the incident.
Jones, along with a group of associates, approachedCarroll and appeared to have a verbal exchange. One of Carroll’s associates punched Jones in the head. As Jones reeled from the punch, Carroll brandished a handgun from his waistband and began to fire shots at Jones.
Surveillance footage showed Jones attempt to run into the club, but as he made contact with other people in the crowd, he drew a firearm and began to return shots at Carroll and his associates. Jones soon fell to the sidewalk.
Law enforcement arriving on the scene found Jones with multiple upper-body gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
At the time of the shooting, Johnson had been walking through an alley north of the Monarch, and had just stepped out onto 1st Avenue when he was struck by stray bullets.
He attempted to run to the corner of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street, where he was found lying unresponsive by law enforcement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another seven victims were struck by gunfire during the incident. All of their wounds were not life-threatening.
Detectives investigating the incident recognized Carroll in the surveillance footage, and tracked him down at the Comfort Inn in Bloomington.
Law enforcement later arrested Carroll in a vehicle while conducting surveillance on the hotel.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.