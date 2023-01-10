Shooter was arrested outside a Bloomington hotel

A St. Paul man was recently sentenced to over 69 years in prison after fatally shooting a Brooklyn Park man and a Golden Valley man in downtown Minneapolis before being arrested in Bloomington.

