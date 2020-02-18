National champion cheerleaders keep dynasty going in 2020
For the third time in four years, Jefferson cheerleading earned a national title, signified by a white satin jacket.
The squad won the Large Varsity Game Day Division and placed third in the Large Varsity (routine) during the Universal Cheerleaders Association National High School Cheerleading Championships at Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida Feb. 7-10.
One week earlier the squad captured the Varsity Game Day Tumbling title at the Minnesota Cheerleaders Coaches Association State Competition at Edina High School. The program also won Class AA Tumbling against fellow national championships squad, East Ridge. Jefferson’s Junior Varsity squad won its division title, the middle school program finished third and the elementary program finished second.
The Jaguars qualified for nationals at the 10,000 Lakes Regional in Edina on Nov. 2. Jefferson won the Game Day Division and was second in the 230 Routine.
Experience
The national title run was the culmination of a season that began in April, 2019 and included an experienced group with eight seniors.
With that many veterans back, coach Taylor Mancini and the staff were able to jump right in,refining more technical skills to wow the judges during the competition season.
Those seniors represented what has become a dominant cheerleading program, not only in Minnesota but the nation over the last years.
“It was a huge advantage because we were able to push even harder,” she said. The team won the Super Large National Championship in 2013 in addition to Game Day National Championships in 2017, 2018 and 2020.
“We really had a very strong group of dedicated kids,” Mancini said.
“We were able to sit down as a group to see how we thought it would play out if we did everything to reach our goals this year.”
The coaches had the team write down what scared them about the season. The exercise helped illustrate potential trouble before it became a reality so they were better prepared if anything arose.
Mancini said one concern was not being in the best possible shape at the end of the season so they worked on conditioning all season by running a mile at the end of each practice to be ready to push through the routine to the end.
“That was very scary for a lot of them. But to go through the routine from the top to bottom then run a mile after practice helped prepare them to go through physical and mental barriers,” she said. “If you can do this after a long practice, just think about what is possible.”
As a result of the attention to detail, Mancini said this was the most prepared group she’s worked with in her return to the program after competing for six seasons.
“This was the most prepared we’ve been,” she said. “We felt confident and we explained to them that this is a business trip until we are done competing. They focused on competing and then celebrated on Sunday.”
The program competed in two divisions, Game Day and Routine. Game Day includes four elements including a band chant, sideline, cheer and fight song. The 230 Routine refers to a more traditional routine set to music with more high-intensity elements.
“It takes longer to prepare and get the skills just right for the 230 Routine,” Mancini said.
Each performance is scored by a set of judges to determine the champion with deductions for a variety of mishaps.
Jefferson won state championships in 2011, 2014-17, 2019-2020 and is a three-time state grand champion.
Starting the season 10 months ago, Mancini said the team began strong but a disadvantage came with the typical bumps in the road of illness of injury and how they dealt with it as a unit.
“Why are we struggling now?” Mancini thought after injuries and illness struck the team near the midway point of the season. “Everyone had things hurting but they were able to push through it.” Some of the injuries took a month to recover from. “We were able to work people back in[to the routine] because we were able to keep the rest of the team practicing.”
“We were able to do all of the skills at the early part of the season,” the coach said as they were able to pull the routines together for nearly flawless performances in Florida. “We didn’t hit a couple of elements [stunts] until we were in Florida and they did it in the semifinals and finals. We’re glad we didn’t switch things up because it takes so long so we kept it the same for when it mattered.”
The move paid off in the end with another national championship.
The team had to pull off the routines not once or twice but three times including preliminaries, semifinals and finals. Mancini said the semifinal was the toughest round because they were up against the 20 best squads competing for a spot in the finals instead of two preliminary divisions where they top scorers automatically advance. “We didn’t hit our prelims routine,” she said. “We weren’t holding our breath in the semifinals because we knew they could do it and they saved their best routine for the finals. It was so much fun to see them do it.”
Gauging the competition at nationals, Mancini said: “To get third place in the 230 Routine was one of the toughest competitions I’ve seen. Ending with two [successful] hits on the nationals mat with zero deductions. Wow!”
Road to nationals
The competition season began Oct. 12 in Farmington. Then it was on to the UCA Regional Nov. 2 and East Ridge Nov. 17 where the varsity won the Game Day Division, JV took second and middle school was third.
Jefferson hit the road to the Hoosier Championships in Pendelton, Indiana where they won the Game Day Division. Prior Lake and East Ridge won their respective divisions. Next was a meet at the University of Minnesota on Dec. 14 where the Jaguars won Game Day and 230 Routine as did the JV squad.
The Jaguars received a rousing send-off on Jan. 31 as the team performed during halftime of the boys basketball game at Jefferson High School.
