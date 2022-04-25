Kennedy earns 10-0 shutout at Richfield while big offense goes unrewarded for Jefferson

Richfield hosted Kennedy in what will be a key Tri-Metro Conference baseball game next season as the two teams will once again be conference foes in 2022-23. 

Play at first base
Buy Now

Kennedy catcher Gabe Schmidt reaches back to first base to tag Richfield’s Jaxon Moon out during their April 21 game at Spartan Field.

Kennedy pitcher Brett Conway went five innings, giving up one hit of shutout baseball and nine strikeouts without issuing a walk.

Sam Nicholson went 3-for-4 to lead the Eagles with a pair of doubles. He scored twice, as did Cole Houk and Will Vogel. Catcher Gage Schmidt went 2-for-4 as the Eagles had 10 hits to go along with nine walks. 

Brett Conway pitching
Buy Now

Kennedy's Brett Conway went five innings allowing one hit and no runs against Richfield on April 21. He struck out nine batters and didn't walk a batter.

Richfield countered with hits from lead-off batter Jaxon Moon and catcher Gavin Rimarcik. Moon, the Spartans’ center fielder also stole a base.

John Webb
Buy Now

New Richfield baseball coach John Webb, right, brings the team together between innings against Kennedy at Spartan Field April 21. Pitcher Brady Wolke struck out four batters over three innings. 

Brady Wolke struck out four batters as the Richfield starting pitcher, going three innings. Noah Durand struck out six batters over two innings of relief.

Richfield returned to action April 23, visiting Simley in what turned out to be a 6-4 loss in nine innings. 

The Spartans took a 4-1 lead in the bottom half of the fifth inning as the game was moved due to field conditions, which allowed Richfield to be the home team. 

Brady Wolke led off the fourth inning with a line drive to left field. He came around to score on a sac fly by Connor Wolke to tie the game at 1-1.

Jaxon Moon
Buy Now

Richfield lead-off batter Jaxon Moon follows through on a hit against Kennedy at Spartan Field April 21. Moon went 1-for-3 in a 10-0 loss.

After retiring Simley in order, Richfield picked up where they left off with consecutive walks to Flores Chaves and Vasquez Perez before Moon moved the runners up with a ground out to the pitcher. Payton Gustafson was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Durand.

Brady Wolke pitch
Buy Now

Richfield's Brady Wolke gave up two runs on two hits over three innings against Kennedy April 21. He also struck out four Eagles and walked three.

Durand drove in Moon and Gustofson with a line drive to center field on the seventh pitch of the at bat. Vasquez Perez scored on a wild pitch during the at bat.

Simley tied the game up at 4-4 in the next half inning and won the game with two runs in the top of the ninth inning.

Anthony Stoneberg bunt
Buy Now

Richfield's Anthony Stoneberg tries to bunt against Kennedy on April 21.

Gustofson struck out six batters over five innings of work for Richfield before Alejandro Perez Sanchez worked the final four innings of relief allowing five runs on six hits.

Jefferson

Jefferson scored a season-high six runs against Edina April 21 but the Hornets rallied late to pick up a 9-6 win over the Jaguars. 

Jefferson scored three times in the third inning and another three runs in the fourth inning to build a 6-2 lead midway through the fourth. Edina posted two runs in the fifth and another five runs in the sixth to secure the win.

Jefferson’s Alex Crusan brought in Braden Ebeling and Alex Shermak with a two-out double to right field to build a 3-1 lead in the third inning.

Three walks and an error led to TJ Frein walking in a run. A single by Ebeling brought home Robert Traylor to make it 5-2 and Shermak’s sac fly to center brought in Owen Praska to bring the score to 6-2.

A 10-at-bat sixth inning for Edina was enough of a rally to help the Hornets take a 9-6 lead, starting with a hit batter and single.

Crusan gave up one run without a hit over two innings but needed 47 pitches to get through the frames. Bender, Praska and Connor Iverson combined to strike out 10 Hornets while allowing four earned runs on four hits with nine walks.

Jefferson wrapped up the week with a 7-0 loss to Chaska on Saturday. Hawks pitcher Nolan Kemp threw a 15-strikeout no hitter, facing two over the minimum batters.

Sam Everett and Traylor each drew walks. 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments