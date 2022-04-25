Kennedy earns 10-0 shutout at Richfield while big offense goes unrewarded for Jefferson
Richfield hosted Kennedy in what will be a key Tri-Metro Conference baseball game next season as the two teams will once again be conference foes in 2022-23.
Kennedy pitcher Brett Conway went five innings, giving up one hit of shutout baseball and nine strikeouts without issuing a walk.
Sam Nicholson went 3-for-4 to lead the Eagles with a pair of doubles. He scored twice, as did Cole Houk and Will Vogel. Catcher Gage Schmidt went 2-for-4 as the Eagles had 10 hits to go along with nine walks.
Richfield countered with hits from lead-off batter Jaxon Moon and catcher Gavin Rimarcik. Moon, the Spartans’ center fielder also stole a base.
Brady Wolke struck out four batters as the Richfield starting pitcher, going three innings. Noah Durand struck out six batters over two innings of relief.
Richfield returned to action April 23, visiting Simley in what turned out to be a 6-4 loss in nine innings.
The Spartans took a 4-1 lead in the bottom half of the fifth inning as the game was moved due to field conditions, which allowed Richfield to be the home team.
Brady Wolke led off the fourth inning with a line drive to left field. He came around to score on a sac fly by Connor Wolke to tie the game at 1-1.
After retiring Simley in order, Richfield picked up where they left off with consecutive walks to Flores Chaves and Vasquez Perez before Moon moved the runners up with a ground out to the pitcher. Payton Gustafson was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Durand.
Durand drove in Moon and Gustofson with a line drive to center field on the seventh pitch of the at bat. Vasquez Perez scored on a wild pitch during the at bat.
Simley tied the game up at 4-4 in the next half inning and won the game with two runs in the top of the ninth inning.
Gustofson struck out six batters over five innings of work for Richfield before Alejandro Perez Sanchez worked the final four innings of relief allowing five runs on six hits.
Jefferson
Jefferson scored a season-high six runs against Edina April 21 but the Hornets rallied late to pick up a 9-6 win over the Jaguars.
Jefferson scored three times in the third inning and another three runs in the fourth inning to build a 6-2 lead midway through the fourth. Edina posted two runs in the fifth and another five runs in the sixth to secure the win.
Jefferson’s Alex Crusan brought in Braden Ebeling and Alex Shermak with a two-out double to right field to build a 3-1 lead in the third inning.
Three walks and an error led to TJ Frein walking in a run. A single by Ebeling brought home Robert Traylor to make it 5-2 and Shermak’s sac fly to center brought in Owen Praska to bring the score to 6-2.
A 10-at-bat sixth inning for Edina was enough of a rally to help the Hornets take a 9-6 lead, starting with a hit batter and single.
Crusan gave up one run without a hit over two innings but needed 47 pitches to get through the frames. Bender, Praska and Connor Iverson combined to strike out 10 Hornets while allowing four earned runs on four hits with nine walks.
Jefferson wrapped up the week with a 7-0 loss to Chaska on Saturday. Hawks pitcher Nolan Kemp threw a 15-strikeout no hitter, facing two over the minimum batters.
Sam Everett and Traylor each drew walks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.