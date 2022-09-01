Residents seeking a second-chance to vote on Bloomington’s use of ranked-choice voting for its municipal elections were rejected for the second time in three weeks, this time in Hennepin County District Court.
An Aug. 24 district court ruling rejected all requests associated with the petition filed by three leaders of the group championing a second vote on ranked-choice voting, two days prior to the Hennepin County deadline for any ballot language to be submitted by Bloomington for the Nov. 8 ballot.
Judge James Moore’s 12-page ruling cited several cases and state statutes in denying the original request and an amended request.
“Petitioners marketed the proposed charter amendment as both an attempt to discard ranked-choice voting and as a scheme to preclude ordinary reconsideration of the issue. The latter is ultimately an overstep,” according to Moore’s ruling.
“They could have, but chose not to, submit a petition that simply asked the voters to reconsider whether to continue with the established, local ranked-choice electoral system. They chose, instead, to ask the voters to also do what they had no ability to do – to impose restrictions upon future charter amendments that find no support in law.”
The original charter amendment petition was filed in June by representatives of Residents for a Better Bloomington, which describes itself as a nonpartisan grassroots watchdog group serving the residents of Bloomington. The petition asked for a second vote on ranked-choice voting in November, asking both to repeal the system instituted in 2021 for Bloomington City Council elections and to establish a two-thirds voter approval of any new effort to establish ranked-choice voting for city elections.
Ranked-choice voting was approved during the November 2020 election by narrowly eclipsing the statutory requirement of 51% voter approval.
From an early July meeting of the city’s Charter Commission through the City Council’s Aug. 8 meeting, the request to set a two-thirds threshold was met with skepticism.
Review of the state constitution and case law by the city attorney’s office, as well as an advisory opinion from the Minnesota Attorney General’s office, all pointed to the same conclusion: The city could not lawfully set a charter provision requiring a two-thirds approval, City Attorney Melissa Manderschied told the council during its Aug. 8 meeting. The council rejected the petition unanimously during that meeting.
Undeterred, Residents for a Better Bloomington representatives Craig Black, David Clark and Kolten Kranz submitted a district court petition seeking approval of their charter amendment petition. At minimum, the petitioners asked to have repealing of ranked-choice voting placed on November’s ballot even if the two-thirds provision was deemed illegal.
Among the problems cited in Moore’s ruling was the petition language requiring the approval of “two-thirds of the voters in a regular municipal election” to institute future ranked-choice elections. Beyond the legal issue of setting a two-thirds threshold, a charter amendment may be considered during both a regular and a special election. The proposed language “would not allow voters to amend the city charter during a special election despite the express statutory ability to do so,” according to Moore’s opinion.
Moore’s ruling noted that an argument by the petitioners, represented by attorney Greg Joseph, suggested that the two-thirds approval did not violate state law or the state constitution, as it could be repealed by another charter amendment and reset the approval threshold at 51%. That argument conflicted with the plain text of the proposed amendment and “defies common sense,” Moore noted.
The district court petition asked that the two-thirds provision be struck, if unconstitutional, while allowing a vote on repealing ranked-choice voting to be placed on the November ballot.
The City Council discussed that option on Aug. 8.
“The council does not have the authority to change the petition that is presented in front of them,” City Manager Jamie Verbrugge told the council. It cannot be presumed that those who signed the petition would all agree to any changes agreed upon by the council, he explained.
The petitioners made several arguments in support of severing the two-thirds caveat, arguing that if the court allowed the ballot question to move forward with the 51% threshold, it would advance public policy by encouraging charter cities to engage with petitioners to craft petition language that will ultimately withstand legal challenge, Moore noted.
State statute requires that the language be decided before voters’ signatures are obtained, Moore wrote. “There is no room in this statutory scheme for petitioners, city attorneys or courts to rewrite the language after voters’ signatures are obtained.”
City response
Mayor Tim Busse said the court’s ruling was an affirmation of the conclusion reached by the council and city attorney’s office. “It simply couldn’t be placed on the ballot,” he said.
Although the charter amendment petition was struck down, the petition contained approximately 3,300 signatures, more than enough to meet the 5% requirement of votes cast in the last general election for triggering the proposal’s consideration. Should the City Council initiate the charter amendment process in 2023 rather than force the petitioners to start anew?
“We did that. Two years ago, we did that,” Busse said.
Placing ranked-choice voting on the ballot during the 2020 election ensured that a high percentage of voters would cast a ballot for or against it, as the 2020 general election ballot included the presidential election, which historically drives a significant turnout. In 2020, more than 49,000 votes were cast for or against ranked-choice voting, representing approximately 93% of eligible voters, Busse noted.
Critics of ranked-choice voting have pointed to a declaration made in 2020, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, that the council would not advance unnecessary city business during the pandemic. Election Day was less than eight months after the pandemic began shuttering businesses and moving council meetings to live video conferencing.
The city was under an emergency declaration in the early months of the pandemic, and there was uncertainty about how to move forward, Busse said. But by mid-summer, the city’s processes for conducting council meetings and city business remotely had reached a rhythm, and city officials began to discuss a variety of matters that needed to be addressed. As the business world adapted and moved forward, the city was in a position to do so, too, he noted.
With approximately 93% of eligible voters casting a ballot in 2020, despite pandemic restrictions at the polls, the vast majority of voters were informed and knew what they were voting for or against when they voted, Busse said, rejecting the notion that the process was unfair to those opposing ranked-choice voting.
Representatives of Residents for a Better Bloomington did not respond to requests for comment on the district court ruling.
