Residents seeking a second-chance to vote on Bloomington’s use of ranked-choice voting for its municipal elections were rejected for the second time in three weeks, this time in Hennepin County District Court.

An Aug. 24 district court ruling rejected all requests associated with the petition filed by three leaders of the group championing a second vote on ranked-choice voting, two days prior to the Hennepin County deadline for any ballot language to be submitted by Bloomington for the Nov. 8 ballot.

