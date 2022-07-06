Three-sport Kennedy grad will play basketball at Kansas City-based community college
Back in early February, Nariah Dismukes took part in a signing day ceremony at Kennedy High School as six graduating Eagles put pen-to-paper before smiling for photographs with friends, family and coaches.
Dismukes was a key member of the volleyball, basketball and track and field teams at Kennedy this season with plans to play basketball at Johnson Community College in Kansas City starting this fall, hopingto advance to a four-year college after that.
She caught the eye of the JCC coaches while in an area tournament last summer.
Dismukes was honored with a $1,000 scholarship to help off-set some of the post-secondary costs thanks to an anonymous donor through her AAU basketball club Diamond Elite.
Diamond Elite director Omar McMillan, who is also the Richfield High School boys basketball head coach and an elementary school teacher, presented Dismukes with a check during a recent practice at Richfield High School.
Evan Gray was the first recipient of this scholarship last year – McMillan wants to alternate the scholarship between a boy and girl each year.
“I asked our board for nominations and Nariayah’s name came up right away because of what she does for us,” McMillan said. “She used to live in Richfield, volunteers to help run our K-2 camp on Saturday mornings. She’s done with the AAU programs but comes back to talk to the girls about the next level.
“Nariayah’s came a long way,” McMillan said. “I talked with [Kennedy coach Quintin Johnson] about what she needed to do to get better and I told him ‘I love what you’ve done with her improvement.’ She is more vocal and is working harder. To see her growth and to come back is great. What I tell people is that if you come back to us, you know we did a good job, if not then we know we have some work left to do.”
During the February signing day ceremony, Dismukes said being able to join her classmates on the stage in front of friends and family to mark their future plans for college athletics, “was a dream come true.
“It’s been a long experience and I want to thank my coaches and everybody that’s helped me. I just want to continue to improve and play the sport I like to play.”
What attracts Dismukes to JCC was how passionate they played as a collective group to use that opportunity to move on to a four-year school.
She looked up to Kenisha Bell and Destinee Oberg as role models. Dismukes hopes the next generation of players to represent Kennedy will look at her as someone to take after.
Bell’s banner is the only one hanging on the gym wall at Kennedy. She went on to excel at the University of Minnesota. Oberg was a standout for Kennedy for her senior season after three successful seasons at Holy Angels and went on to play at Arkansas.
