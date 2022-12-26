Orioles hand Stars second loss in a row
After scoring eight goals in the first two games of the season, Kennedy broke through with a season-best six goals in a 6-4 win over Simley on Dec. 20.
After scoring eight goals in the first two games of the season, Kennedy broke through with a season-best six goals in a 6-4 win over Simley on Dec. 20.
The victory was the first of the season, stopping an 0-5 start as the Eagles were held to just two goals over the past three games leading to the victory.
Senior Clayton Deutsch closed out his second hat trick of the season with a goal late in the third period with the assist from Ryan Butala. Deutsch added a fourth point assisting on Nick Manning’s goal, 9:40 into the second period.
The two teams combined for seven goals during a wild second period as Simley outshot the Eagles 21-7 in the period and 38-23 for the game. Kennedy junior goaltender Dom Walton made a season-high 34 saves to improve to 1-3-0 after making 33 saves in a 6-1 loss to Southwest Christian/Richfield one week earlier, Dec. 13.
Noah Thornburg started the scoring in the second period coming at 3:38 to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead. Manning was set up by Zander Karow and Deutsch at 9:40 to take a 3-2 lead. JD Coady and Deutsch added goals 1:28 apart to take a 5-2 lead. Simley skated into the lockerroom after the period trailing 5-4 after scoring 16 seconds apart in the final minute of the period.
Stars lose to Orioles
St. Louis Park scored three times in the final period for a 4-2 win at Holy Angels on Dec. 20.
The Orioles opened the scoring less than four minutes into the game before freshman Lincoln Ayers Assad scored his fourth goal of the season 6:06 into the period.
After a scoreless second period, Park’s Eli Puchner and Miles Rider scored just under four minutes apart to build a 3-1 lead, seven minutes into the final period.
Stars senior Charlie Cline pulled the home team back within a goal at 14:58 of the final period on the power play.
Park junior Griffin Krone scored in his fourth consecutive game while senior Mason Amelse and Rider added assists in the late goal. Amelse had three assists after picking up a goal and assist in a 5-1 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on Dec. 17.
Holy Angels’ loss came on a heels of a 7-2 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Dec. 17.
The Stars will look to stop the two-game skid in the Dec. 26 Herb Brooks Holiday Classic opener against Breck at the National Sports Center in Blaine. The Stars played Minneapolis on Dec. 27 and Roseville on Dec. 28.
