A 47-year-old Minneapolis man was determined to force his way into a Bloomington convenience store, and succeeded.
But he didn’t make it out before Bloomington Police officers arrived.
Officers were dispatched to Speedway, 9250 Bloomington Ferry Road, shortly after 2:30 a.m. June 28. The suspect had triggered an alarm inside the closed convenience store, and the security company monitoring the alarm verified through live surveillance video that the suspect was inside the store.
The security company provided a description of the suspect to the Police Department, and an officer arriving at the scene could see the man inside. The suspect appeared to be wearing clothing matching the description provided, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The officer confronted the suspect at gunpoint and the man was arrested without incident on suspicion of third-degree burglary, Utecht noted.
It appeared the suspect first tried to enter the store by breaking a window near the entrance door. He broke the window, possibly with a crowbar, but then entered an unsecured storage area attached to the store. Officers found a hole in the drywall big enough to crawl through, and found a hammer inside the hole, Utecht said.
Inside the store officers found damaged ceiling tiles, suggesting the suspect made his entry through the hole in the wall between the store and storage area. And surveillance video shows ceiling tiles falling to the floor as the camera shakes, Utecht added.
Although the suspect ransacked the area around the cash registers, he did not gain access to them, he noted.
In addition to burglary, the suspect was booked on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, and had an outstanding warrant.
Manager assaulted
A 30-year-old woman with no permanent address was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault after she was accused of attempting to steal food from a Bloomington convenience store.
Police officers were dispatched to Bobby & Steve’s Auto World, 10740 Normandale Blvd., at approximately 9:30 a.m. June 28 following a report that the suspect was attempting to conceal food in her jacket pockets, Utecht said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted and detained the suspect, based upon her description. She was outside the store, walking along Normandale Boulevard, and the store manager verified she was the perpetrator, resulting in her arrest, Utecht explained.
According to the 35-year-old manager, he noticed the woman was concealing food in her jacket and confronted her. She yelled in response, claiming the items in her jacket were not stolen. She told the manager to call the police, and that she was leaving, according to Utecht.
The manager attempted to prevent her from leaving by standing in front of the store entrance, prompting the suspect to yell again. At that point she allegedly grabbed a price scanner from the store counter and began hitting the manager with it until she was able to exit the store, Utecht said.
It was unclear how, but the woman wound up leaving the store without the food she was concealing in her jacket. The food was valued at approximately $10, he noted.
A 56-year-old Bloomington man witnessed the suspect’s actions and provided the same account of the incident, Utecht added.
Criminal sexual conduct
A 45-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct following a report that he assaulted a co-worker while working at a Mall of America retail store.
Police officers met with a 64-year-old woman the evening of June 4. She reported being assaulted by her co-worker the previous day, Utecht said.
According to the woman, the suspect had been harassing her for the previous few weeks, and on June 3 she was taking out trash from the store through an access hallway. The suspect followed her out, pinned her to the wall, touched her breasts and said he was going to have intercourse with her. She told him no, but he continued, according to Utecht.
The suspect reportedly pulled her pants down while continuing to hold her against the wall for approximately five minutes. The woman said she eventually hit the man and was able to get away from him. She reported the incident to her store manager, and the suspect was fired as a result, but the victim did not report the incident to the police that day, Utecht explained.
The store manager provided the suspect’s address and phone number, and the man agreed to an interview at the police station on June 24. Following the interview he was arrested, Utecht said.
