A 38-year-old man was arrested at the Bloomington Best Western hotel after a confrontation with an employee.
The man, known to be homeless, is frequently seen in the area and was being followed through the parking lot of the hotel by the 59-year-old employee he is accused of assaulting as police officers arrived at the scene, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
Officers were dispatched to the hotel, 1901 Killebrew Drive, at approximately 12:40 p.m. June 15. Officers at the scene recognized the suspect from previous contact, and he was compliant while being detained. The employee who followed the suspect as he fled through the parking lot reported that the man had initially been found in a hotel room which he did not rent, Utecht said.
The suspect was initially ejected, but was seemingly undeterred by that, as the employee soon found the suspect trying to gain access to the hotel again through a side door. The employee prohibited the suspect’s entrance into the building at the side door, but the man eventually made his way in through the lobby entrance, where he damaged a vase before retreating to the hotel’s parking lot, Utecht explained.
As the 59-year-old employee stepped outside to watch for the suspect, the suspect approached him, grabbing a gold chain around the employee’s neck and wrestling with him. The suspect was accused of biting the employee and breaking the gold chain, which he took with him as he retreated again, Utecht said.
Other hotel employees had already called the police after the suspect damaged the vase, and officers arrived soon after the altercation in front of the building, Utecht noted.
Hotel surveillance video showed the altercation, including the suspect picking up an item from the ground as he attempted to flee. After his arrest, a gold chain was found on the floor of the squad car he was transported in, Utecht added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of simple robbery and property damage.
Evolving story
The details of a 34-year-old Bloomington man’s story changed, except for the part about losing money from both his wallet and his bank account.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 5200 block of West 102nd Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. June 12, following a report of a robbery. The 34-year-old victim initially told 911 dispatch he had attempted to help repair the vehicle of a woman he didn’t know, and that in doing so, was threatened by a man who claimed to have a gun. The woman, in the meantime, took the victim’s cellphone and transferred cash to herself using an app on the phone, according to the victim’s initial narrative.
When officers arrived on the scene, the victim shared a different story. He said he had exchanged messages with the woman through a dating app, and didn’t know her name. She had agreed to come to his apartment, and when she arrived at approximately 8 p.m., she didn’t look like the photo on the app, Utecht explained.
Inside the victim’s apartment, the woman took his phone and went into his bathroom. The victim reported that the woman then sent herself money using his phone. Upon further questioning, he acknowledged that the woman had been promoting herself as a prostitute, and that she took $500 from his wallet after performing a sexual act in his apartment, according to Utecht.
Upon realizing that she had taken cash from him, the victim said he followed the woman into the parking lot as she left his apartment, demanding his money back. As the woman approached a van, a man exited, pointing a gun at the victim. The two men argued in the parking lot before the duo left in the van, Utecht added.
No arrests have been made as of last week.
Unwelcome return
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, accused of accessing an apartment he and his family had been evicted from the previous day.
Police officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of East 86th Street shortly before 10 a.m. June 14, after a building manager noticed that a window to the apartment had been tampered with, and the apartment was supposed to be unoccupied, Utecht said.
A maintenance employee checked the apartment, and heard noise inside, prompting the manager to call the police. Officers went to the apartment and knocked several times, announcing their presence. With no response, they entered the apartment with a key and found the suspect inside a bedroom. He claimed he did not know he was prohibited from being at the apartment, but was arrested nonetheless on suspicion of second-degree burglary, Utecht explained.
Surveillance video showed the suspect’s father forcing the apartment’s door open, damaging it and the wall. Both the suspect’s father and mother were seen entering the apartment in the surveillance video, but neither was in the apartment when officers arrived, Utecht noted.
No longer welcome
A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and strangulation following a confrontation with his female companion at her Bloomington apartment.
Police officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of East 86th Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. June 9 after two callers reported a woman in the apartment building was yelling for help. Officers spoke with a shirtless, apparently intoxicated man outside the building. He said he had been arguing with his girlfriend, but denied that anything physical occurred. Officers also spoke with a 30-year-old woman who lives in the building. She reported she had been assaulted by the Minneapolis man, Utecht said.
According to the victim, she has an on-and-off relationship with the suspect, who stays overnight at her apartment periodically, where she lives with her child. The suspect had been drinking that evening before arriving at her apartment, and was having a cellphone conversation on her balcony. The discussion included references to rape, which the victim did not appreciate because her daughter was in the apartment. She locked the balcony door, and he nearly broke it trying to get it open. The woman then let him in, and he responded by attacking her, Utecht explained.
The victim reported that the suspect threw her down on the floor, grabbed her hair and punched her. As the woman yelled for help, he allegedly put his forearm on her neck. Although the woman thought she was going to die, the assault ended, with the suspect leaving before officers arrived, Utecht noted.
The woman was crying and shaking as officers spoke with her, and she had red marks on her neck and head, providing probable cause to arrest the man, he added.
Inviting attention
A Jeep Grand Cherokee reported stolen in Burnsville was not particularly easy to identify, but it was not hard to notice.
A patrol officer spotted the vehicle at approximately 2:30 p.m. June 10. The officer was traveling east on American Boulevard near Cedar Avenue when the westbound Grand Cherokee approached from the west. The vehicle had no front or back license plate, prompting the officer to turn around, Utecht said.
The officer saw the vehicle turn into the parking lot of Great Wolf Lodge, 1700 American Blvd. E., and after a brief search, located it in an east parking lot. The vehicle was unoccupied, and the officer noticed a man wearing a black shirt entering the hotel, Utecht explained.
The officer looked for the vehicle’s identification number, but it was covered up with a piece of paper. Inside the vehicle the officer could see the stereo was missing, and there were saw blades and a hacksaw inside, which are commonly used to remove catalytic converters, Utecht noted.
Given the lack of identification, the officer entered the vehicle and removed the paper covering the identification number, which showed the vehicle had been reported stolen. While the officer was checking the vehicle identification, he noticed the same man exit the building, now walking with another man, according to Utecht.
As the duo walked out of the officer’s sight, another officer arrived at the scene. Moments later the man wearing the black shirt emerged again. He walked toward another vehicle in the parking lot and then entered the hotel. An officer checked surveillance video of the parking lot to determine that the man wearing the black shirt was the same man who parked the Grand Cherokee. Upon confirmation, officers located the man in the hotel’s gift shop, Utecht said.
When asked to empty his pockets, the suspect’s keys were determined to be for the stolen Grand Cherokee, and a check of his identification showed he had motor vehicle arrest warrants, Utecht noted.
Following his arrest, a search of the Grand Cherokee turned up a backpack with multiple watches in it, a wallet with cash and credit cards that were not in the suspect’s name and suspected narcotics, Utecht added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of auto theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and possession of narcotics, as well as his warrants.
