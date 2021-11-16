Early touchdowns give way to stout defenses in Class AAAA state quarterfinal played at Monticello
After Holy Angels (8-3) and Becker (11-0) traded first-half touchdowns in the Class AAAA state quarterfinal football game played at Monticello High School Nov. 11, it looked like it would be a long night for the defenses.
Becker clung to a slim 10-7 lead until scoring through the air twice in the fourth quarter to extend the final score to 24-7, ending the Stars season one game shy of a return to U.S. Bank Stadium, site of the semifinal and Prep Bowl rounds of the state football tournament.
Becker quarterback Ryan Bengston found the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown in the opening minutes but the Stars responded with a sustained drive thanks to the push of an experienced offensive line to allow standout senior running back Emmett Johnson to go to work. He capped off a 19-play drive with a 1-yard goal line plunge to even the score at 7-7, 1:15 into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs took a 10-7 lead into halftime with a late field goal as the defenses frustrated both offenses, especially the Stars blitz to force Becker to make quick decisions.
The score remained unchanged until early in the fourth quarter when Becker recovered a rare fumble by Johnson who finished the night with 129 yards on 29 carries. Junior quarterback Aaron Boarman completed 5-of-15 passes for 22 yards including three catches by Johnson for 6 yards.
Defensively, the Stars were led by Ryan Bercich who had 17 total tackles (15 solos) plus a fumble recovery. Jaylen Boehm-Peterson intercepted a pass for Holy Angels while Matthew Cullen and Jack Northrup each had a sack. Cullen joined Jacob Pung with six tackles each. Josh Gillard, Terrance Roberts, Jr., Northrup and Joe Miller each had three tackles and Johnson added four tackles from his spot in the secondary.
Becker made the Stars pay with a pair of touchdown passes from Bengston to Nicholas Berglund including a 60-yard touchdown with just under 11 minutes left to put the Bulldogs ahead 17-7. The two hooked up in the final minute of the game to make it a 24-7 final.
Holy Angels took a chance with a fake punt with two minutes to go in the third quarter but the Bulldogs stopped the play short of the sticks.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Holy Angels seniors Luke Szopa, middle, and Finnegan Zellmer check with the sideline between plays in the Section 5AAAA championship win at StarDome Nov. 5.
