It has been more than three decades since the United States hosted an international expo, and despite a failed attempt to bring a 2023 expo to Bloomington, there remains energy and enthusiasm for landing the 2027 edition.
The history of world expos, and the U.S. involvement in them, is colorful and complex. Often referred to as world’s fairs in the U.S., past expos have had lasting impacts upon the host cities. Chicago abandoned plans for a 1992 expo that had been awarded by the governing body, the Bureau of International Expositions, leaving the 1984 World’s Fair in New Orleans as the last expo in the United States.
Since that time the relationship between the U.S. and Bureau of International Expositions has been complex and uneasy, but the bid that landed Minnesota as a finalist for the 2023 expo is being mined for a possible 2027 bid.
One of the organizers of the 2023 bid who is helping guide the 2027 effort is former Minnesota Secretary of State Mark Ritchie. He’s optimistic that the efforts made toward the 2023 bid, and efforts to continue improving the relationship between the United States and the Bureau of International Expositions, will lend themselves to a strong U.S. bid for 2027.
Ritchie recalls the impact the 1964-65 world’s fair in New York had upon him in explaining his enthusiasm for bringing an expo to Minnesota. Growing up in Iowa, his family ventured to New York to attend the fair, which was from April to October of both years. It wasn’t endorsed by the bureau, but it was spearheaded by businessmen who wanted to recreate the impact of the New York 1939 fair. Seeing the 1960s edition gave Ritchie his first appreciation of the world beyond the United States, he explained.
He’s not entirely sure why he was invited to join the campaign to bring an expo to Minnesota. Perhaps he had waxed nostalgic about attending the New York fair, or perhaps it was his cheerleading for the state’s economy as secretary of state. The job provided opportunities to promote Minnesota, which he enjoyed doing, he noted.
Either way, he was invited to breakfast by a group that was discussing the possibility of bringing an expo to Minnesota. The group included Steve Heckler, the founder and director of the Twin Cities Jazz Festival, and a former director of the Festival of Nations in St. Paul. With Ritchie nearing the end of his tenure as secretary of state in January 2015, he would soon have the time to devote to the cause, he explained.
The bureau hosts its major expos every five years. Those expos typically run for six months, with the next one starting this fall in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates, and the 2025 expo slated for Osaka, Japan. Those expos are akin to the historic events Americans think of, according to Ritchie. There are many pavilions representing countries, businesses and organizations throughout the world. And each expo has an overarching theme. The Dubai expo is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” he noted.
Between the major expos, the bureau awards specialized expos, which are shorter and smaller in scope. A specialized expo’s footprint is limited to 62 acres, and it runs for three months, Ritchie said. The U.S. bid for the 2023 expo was among the three finalists, but the award went to Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Although the United States was not selected, the process was a win in other ways. Being among the 2023 expo finalists could be considered a validation of the effort to restore the country’s standing with the bureau, as the relationship had deteriorated since Chicago had to forfeit its winning bid for the 1992 expo.
Hosting an expo is a complex process, and it became more difficult when the U.S. fell out of favor with the bureau. The U.S. hadn’t been paying its dues to the bureau as a result of a push to shift the country’s participation in expos away from the government and onto the private sector during the 1990s, and it has taken bipartisan support from Minnesota’s congressional leaders during both the Obama and Trump administrations to repair the relationship, according to Ritchie.
Given what was accomplished by organizers of the 2023 bid, a similar effort is being orchestrated for 2027. Bloomington remains the destination of choice in Minnesota, given its access to mass transit, ease of access from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the availability of hotels in the vicinity. Based upon past expos, it is expected that 80% of those who would attend an expo in Bloomington would travel from within a one-day drive of Bloomington, with the remaining 20% flying in from around the world, Ritchie explained.
The 2023 bid envisioned using a property sometimes referred to as Spruce Shadows Farm, the last active farm in Bloomington, a stone’s throw from Mall of America. A purchase agreement between the city and the farm’s owners was struck but was not completed as a result of the failed bid for the 2023 expo. The property remains for sale and would likely be the site of a 2027 bid, according to Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse.
While it’s a competitive process to land an expo, only one U.S. city will be considered by the bureau. At this point, it appears Minnesota is the only state preparing a bid, but the bid will need the recommendation of President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Commerce long before a secret ballot of bureau members chooses the 2027 location. When that vote at the bureau headquarters in Paris will take place is uncertain, but it is anticipated to occur in early 2022, according to Ritchie.
Development of the Minnesota proposal will accelerate should it gain the required approvals in Washington. For now, the organizers of the bid are volunteers working to build a public and private partnership, he noted.
Bloomington will play a part in the planning and orchestration of an expo, but the city is not leading the effort. “This is not a Bloomington bid,” Busse said. “We are part of the bid; we are not leading the bid.”
An expo near Mall of America would be a major economic development opportunity for the city and boost to its hospitality industry. Fewer structures are built as part of a specialized expo, but the buildings would be repurposed and used beyond an expo. And an expo at the farm site would accelerate the development and redevelopment in the city’s South Loop District, according to Busse.
The expo was cited as a reason Bloomington has considered building a new community center at Valley View Park, approximately three miles away. Busse said he has no idea where the theory came from that a new community center, or other improvements dating back several years, are connected to the past or future expo bids. City improvements have “nothing to do with the world expo,” he said.
