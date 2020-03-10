An aborted high-speed pursuit in Bloomington soon turned into a manhunt near the Minnesota River and ended with the arrest of a 23-year-old Minneapolis man.
The suspect was arrested after a police officer spotted him in the 11000 block of Girard Curve, not far from the stolen SUV he had abandoned on the other side of Interstate 35W, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The pursuit started at approximately 9 a.m. March 1 when the suspect, driving east, passed a westbound patrol officer on the 4200 block of American Boulevard West. The suspect’s vehicle approached the officer at approximately 55 miles per hour in the 35-mph zone. The officer turned around to conduct a traffic stop, and upon approaching the silver SUV, noticed that it had neither a rear license plate nor a permit in its window, Bitney said.
The traffic stop occurred on France Avenue, and the officer noted that there where three passengers in the vehicle. As he approached the vehicle, the vehicle’s rear driver’s side window opened. The occupants claimed that the driver’s window wouldn’t roll down. When the officer instructed the driver to open the vehicle’s door, the SUV drove away, Bitney explained.
The officer followed as the driver turned onto eastbound Interstate 494 and reached an estimated 80 mph. He exited at Lyndale Avenue and headed south. At speeds of 60-70 mph, the suspect drove through red lights at 84th and 86th streets. With the driver continuing to accelerate, the officer terminated the pursuit, according to Bitney.
It didn’t take long before the suspect’s dangerous driving prompted calls from witnesses, and the vehicle was reported continuing southbound past 98th Street. The same pursuing officer went to check the river access at the end of Lyndale Avenue. There was no sign of the SUV at the boat landing, but that soon changed. As the officer was heading back north on Lyndale Avenue, the SUV came toward it, and it appeared the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, Bitney said.
The driver attempted to flee using unpaved roads in the area of the I-35W bridge construction project, but the SUV got stuck after the suspect drove up the freeway embankment. Instead of surrendering, he fled the vehicle and ran up to the freeway, attempting to flag down passing vehicles, Bitney explained.
Witnesses reported that the suspect crossed the freeway and ran toward the neighborhood on the west side of the freeway, north of the river bottoms. Police and state patrol officers set up a perimeter, and a K-9 unit was used to track the suspect, who was apprehended after an officer spotted him on the 11000 block of Girard Curve, Bitney said.
The vehicle had been reported stolen Feb. 16 in Blaine. A search of the vehicle turned up fraudulent temporary vehicle permits and a variety of items in the names of several people. It was unknown if any of those names were names of the passengers in the vehicle, who were not located, Bitney noted.
Hit-and-run
A 23-year-old Bloomington man’s erratic driving didn’t go unnoticed, either, and resulted in his arrest approximately 12 hours later.
The police department received reports of the suspect’s erratic driving at approximately 9 p.m. March 1. His vehicle was initially reported to be in the vicinity of I-35W and 94th Street, and moments later, the police department received a report of a hit-and-run collision near the intersection of Lyndale Avenue and 90th Street, according to Bitney.
A patrol officer spotted a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses as it was traveling northbound on Portland Avenue near 91st Street. The officer noted that the vehicle was traveling approximately 60 mph in a 35-mph zone. The officer caught up to the vehicle as it was traveling 70 mph and conducted a traffic stop near 81st Street, Bitney said.
The driver was the lone occupant. In questioning the suspect, the officer detected the odor of alcohol. The officer conducted field sobriety tests, and the suspect failed, resulting in his arrest. He consented to chemical testing at the police station and had a blood-alcohol concentration of .16, Bitney noted.
The victim of the hit-and-run, a 19-year-old Eagan man, said he was pulling out onto Lyndale Avenue from the BP gas station, 9001 Lyndale Ave., and was struck by the suspect, damaging the front end of the victim’s Toyota Camry, Bitney noted.
During the suspect’s booking, it was determined that his vehicle insurance had been canceled and that he did not have a driver’s license, Bitney added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of driving while impaired, hit-and-run, driving without a license and driving without insurance.
Expensive jeans
An attempt at stealing jeans from a Mall of America store resulted in a 34-year-old Fargo, North Dakota, woman being booked for several crimes.
An employee of The Buckle reported that the suspect was leaving the store with the $160 jeans at approximately 9:30 p.m. Feb. 27. The 29-year-old man was following the woman, who had entered a fitting room with several items while wearing a backpack. She emerged with fewer items than she carried into the fitting room. The employee had been watching her, and checked the fitting room after she exited. There was no merchandise inside, but there was a security sensor that had been removed from store merchandise. At that point the employee called 911 and began to follow the woman as she exited the store, Bitney explained.
A police officer located the suspect inside the mall and the employee following her. When asked to identify herself, the suspect gave a name that the officer couldn’t verify. When notified of that, the woman gave a different name. A search for the second name came back to a woman with an outstanding warrant in North Dakota, Bitney said.
Based upon the report from the store employee and the suspect’s false name and possible warrant, she was arrested. A search of her backpack turned up a pair of jeans from the store, as well as a purse with multiple identifications, credit cards and checks in several names. A plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, syringes and other drug paraphernalia were also found, Bitney noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of theft, possession of stolen checks, financial transaction card fraud, narcotics possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving a false name to a police officer and her outstanding warrant for fraud.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.