A stolen vehicle identified at a Mall of America parking ramp resulted in two males fleeing the vehicle and dashing across Highway 77 in their effort to get away.
A 36-year-old St. Paul man was arrested, but his companion eluded police officers.
Bloomington police officers were dispatched to the mall at approximately 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2, after a mall license plate scanner identified the vehicle as having been reported stolen. As officers responded to the report, they spotted the vehicle, which was continuing to navigate the mall area, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
An officer began following the vehicle as it turned west onto Lindau Lane from the mall property. The driver then turned into the mall again and drove into the west ramp’s street-level parking area. When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver and one of his passengers fled the vehicle, running toward the freeway, Utecht explained.
A 31-year-old Brooklyn Center man remained with the vehicle, where he was arrested without incident. Officers responding to the scene attempted to apprehend the fleeing duo on the opposite side of the freeway. The St. Paul man, who had been driving the vehicle, was spotted by a community service officer near the intersection of 80th Street and Old Cedar Avenue. A police officer detained the suspect and verified he matched the description of one of the men fleeing the vehicle, resulting in his arrest, Utecht said.
A search of the vehicle turned up suspected narcotics, and both men claimed to have swallowed narcotics prior to their arrest. The men were transported from the scene for medical attention before being booked, Utecht noted.
The St. Paul man, who had been driving the vehicle, was booked on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, drug possession and fleeing a police officer on foot. He also had several outstanding warrants. The Brooklyn Center man was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and narcotics possession.
The other man who fled the vehicle was not located, Utecht said.
Angry daughter
A late-night disturbance at a Bloomington apartment building resulted in the arrest of a 21-year-old Bloomington woman, who was accused of assaulting her 39-year-old mother.
The duo shares an apartment on the 1100 block of East 80th St., where police officers were dispatched at approximately 2 a.m. Nov. 1. A resident had called to report there was arguing and fighting in the hallway, where officers responding to the call found the suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated, Utecht said.
As an officer spoke with the suspect, another officer spoke with the victim inside the apartment. The victim had injuries to her neck, which she said were the result of a fight with her daughter, who had been consuming alcohol prior to an argument that turned violent, Utecht explained.
The victim also had a bite mark on her arm and a swollen finger on her hand, providing probable cause for the officers to arrest the victim’s daughter, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of domestic assault and domestic strangulation.
Sexual assault
A 40-year-old St. Joseph, Michigan, man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree criminal sexual conduct following an incident at a Bloomington hotel.
Police officers were dispatched to AC Hotel, 8100 26th Ave., at 10 p.m. Nov. 1 following a report that a 40-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman was the victim of a sexual assault. In the hotel lobby, an officer spoke with the woman, who appeared to be intoxicated and upset. She said she was at a Bloomington restaurant with her friend when she met the suspect, Utecht said.
The woman reported that she left with the suspect and went to the hotel. She said she had consumed too much alcohol at that point, and that the suspect offered her a drink, which she declined. They were in the man’s room when they began to have sexual intercourse. She told him “no” multiple times, but he continued until she pushed him away. She then announced she was leaving and would call the police, Utecht explained.
The woman had a cellphone photo of the man, taken earlier that evening, and when officers went up to the room to contact him, he was exiting the room. He acknowledged having spent time with the woman earlier that evening. At that point there was probable cause to arrest him, Utecht noted.
Second thought
A 25-year-old Minneapolis man briefly considered trying to outrun a police officer, but opted against it within a few blocks and was arrested.
A patrol officer initiated a traffic stop at approximately 6 a.m. Nov. 2 after observing a Cadillac CTS speeding away as both vehicles traveled east on 90th Street, near Xerxes Avenue. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle at James Avenue, and the driver continued east to the southbound Interstate 35W on ramp, where he pulled over, according to Utecht.
The officer approached the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who was agitated and argumentative. He appeared to be chewing on a green powdery substance, and wouldn’t identify what he was chewing. The man was fidgety, and when asked to exit the vehicle, he complied. The officer then asked to check the man for weapons, and he agreed to the weapons check, but then pulled away and jumped into his vehicle, Utecht said.
The man began to drive off, and the officer followed. The suspect, however, didn’t drive onto the freeway, but instead drove on the West Bloomington Freeway service road adjacent to the freeway. The suspect only drove two blocks, however, before pulling over again. He was detained and arrested on suspicion of speeding and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, Utecht explained.
The substance the suspect was chewing appeared to be khat, an illegal stimulant, Utecht noted.
Prostitution sting
A two-day sting targeting solicitors of prostitution involving a minor resulted in 19 arrests.
The sting was conducted in Bloomington, with assistance from the Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, Plymouth and Richfield police departments, as well as the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, according to Utecht.
Using an online ad, meetings were arranged in a public place, and a decoy was used in some situations, but not all, as many of the arrangements and conversations were done electronically prior to the perpetrator showing up at the scene, providing adequate evidence for an arrest, Utecht explained.
The sting was conducted Oct. 27-28. All of the suspects were Minnesota residents, ranging in age from 21 to 55.
Although most were arrested during the two-day detail, a 49-year-old Lamberton, Minnesota, man was arrested Nov. 1, as he arranged a meeting for that date. In addition to being booked for solicitation, the suspect was booked for possession of brass knuckles and knowingly transmitting an infectious disease, based upon his history, Utecht said.
