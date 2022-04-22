Two men identified as accomplices in the August 2017 bombing that caused an explosion at Bloomington’s Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center have been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.
In July 2019, Michael McWhorter, 33, and Joe Morris, 26, of Clarence, Illinois, pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the bombing. McWhorter was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison last week while Morris was sentenced to more than 14 years.
Their sentencing followed that of Emily Claire Hari, who had gone by the name Michael Hari at the time of the bombing. Hari was sentenced in September 2021 to 53 years in prison.
“McWhorter and Morris carried out a violent plan to attack a house of worship as people peacefully prayed inside,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.
Mohamed Omar, the executive director for Dar al-Farooq and a Bloomington resident who was present during the early morning attack, spoke prior to last week’s sentencing, and called for compassion and leniency in the sentencing, despite the bombing being “one of the most disturbing and horrifying days of my life.”
“The harm that was done to us is real. The crime that was committed was real. The horror that arrived that day, and continued, is real,” he said.
“But what’s also real is our opportunity today to offer a real forgiveness. And it is only through forgiveness that we have a real chance to heal and move forward from Aug. 5, 2017,” he continued.
“On behalf of my community, I’m asking today, judge, to offer clemency towards Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris. Our community is strong and resilient. We will heal through compassion and forgiveness. At this moment we will neither benefit nor heal from seeing these lives of these young men doomed to prison,” Omar explained.
“Our community isn’t here today to seek out years for the sake of years. We want to close this chapter and write the final words of compassion, which is what our faith teaches us,” he added.
Hari was convicted in December 2020, following a five-week trial. McWhorter and Morris pleaded guilty in January 2019 to their roles in the bombing.
Hari was accused establishing a terrorist militia group called The White Rabbits in Clarence, Illinois, during the summer of 2017. He recruited several men, including McWhorter and Morris, to join the group, which he outfitted with tactical vests and assault rifles.
The day prior to the bombing, Hari, McWhorter and Morris drove in a rented pickup truck from Clarence to Bloomington, with the mission of bombing the Islamic center, according to the federal charges against the trio.
Hari targeted Dar al-Farooq in an attempt to scare Muslims into believing they are not welcome in the United States and should leave the country, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The charges were filed in March 2018, following months of investigation by the FBI that linked the suspects to a failed bombing of a women’s medical services building in Champaign, Illinois, that performs abortions. The trio was also linked to three attempts at robbing Walmart stores in Illinois and a home invasion in Indiana where the participants posed as police officers executing a search warrant, according to the criminal complaint.
The trio came to the FBI’s attention in late December 2017 when the Ford County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois provided the FBI with photos showing weapons and bomb-making materials that were found at Hari’s parents’ home. Hari had his own residence, but reportedly visited his parents’ home frequently because his residence did not have running water or electricity. The photos were provided by a source who had access to the parents’ home and did not want to see anyone get hurt, according to the complaint.
During the trial it was shown that the trio arrived at Dar al-Farooq at approximately 5 a.m. Aug. 5. Morris used a sledgehammer to break a window of the imam’s office and threw a plastic container containing a diesel fuel and gasoline mixture into the building. McWhorter then lit the fuse on a 10-pound black powder pipe bomb that Hari had built and threw it through the broken window. McWhorter and Morris ran back to the truck, where Hari was waiting in the driver’s seat. The three men sped away from the building and drove back to Clarence.
When the pipe bomb exploded, it ignited the mixture in the plastic container, causing extensive fire and smoke damage to the imam’s office, in addition to water damage caused by the building’s sprinkler system. At the time of the bombing, several congregants were gathered in the building for morning prayers, but nobody was injured.
