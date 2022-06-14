Keller, Fisher win long jump, 200 dash at Class AA state championships
The state track meet returned to St. Michael-Albertville High School last week, expanding to three classes this spring.
All four Bloomington and Richfield High Schools were represented at the meet with Holy Angels earning third place in the Class AA girls team points race.
The Stars scored 48 points, tied with Rockford to share third place, while Monticello captured the team trophy with 71 points and Providence Academy was second with 60 points. St. Paul Highland Park was fifth with 45 points.
Points are tallied by finalists in each event.
Holy Angels senior Olivia Keller and sophomore Ashley Fisher won respective state titles. Fisher won the 100-meter dash title in 12.29 seconds and was third in the 200 dash final in 25.65.
Keller landed on top of the long jump podium with a leap of 17 feet, 6 1/4 inches to win the Class AA title, a half-inch ahead of runner-up Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte of Monticello June 10.
Keller was seeded second coming into the day and hit the winning jump on her first attempt of the day.
“I needed to get that extra little mark so I just pushed as hard as I could and it was awesome,” Keller said. “I had so much fun.”
Keller often left the runway behind the board, meaning she could go even farther if she hit the precise spot to maximize her distance. “I just tried to get my speed going up the runway and get on the board,” she said. She would have cleared 18 feet with her second to the last attempt if she wasn’t slightly over the foul line. Her distance tied a personal best and was close to the school record of 18-4 under nearly perfect conditions.
Keller returned June 11 to compete in the triple jump where she finished second going 38-2, 2 1/2 inches behind state champion Cassia Cady of Rockford.
The Stars 4x200 relay team of Calli Holmes, Keller, Brooke Wisdom and Fisher was fourth in the finals at 1:44.77 after going 1:44.96 in the prelims.
Stars senior Josh Gillard competed in three jumping events starting with a seventh-place finish in the triple jump on Friday going 42-4 1/2. He was eighth in the long jump on Saturday going 21-0 1/2.
In the triple jump, his best distance came on his third attempt. “I had to get the nervousness out and get the juices flowing from the first couple of jumps which is what normally happens. I calm down quite a bit after that and the jumps are typically better.”
Being able to cheer on Keller who was competing on the parallel runway only added to the emotions of competing at state.
“It’s always fun because she is so talented and pushes me,” Gilland said of competing at the same time as Keller.
Gillard’s best result came in the high jump where he cleared 6-feet to place fourth after setting a new personal best of 6-4 to win the Section 3AA meet June 3.
“Honestly, I just wanted to make it to finals and represent the school well and make my family and coaches proud and I think I did that,” Gillard said. “Plus I wanted to be better than my brother [Alex Gillard, a 2018 grad] did at state, which I also did.”
Alex Gillard was a standout pole vaulter, clearing 13 feet to place 12th as a junior at the 2017 state meet.
Josh Gillard said he didn’t want to do the same event as his brother. His best events are the high jump and long jump and he said it was nice to finally break through to the state meet after competing in the high jump since eighth grade.
Danger Zone
Josh Gillard did his best to disperse the tension among the Holy Angels track team while they loaded onto the bus in Richfield for the hour-long ride up I-94 by doing his best Maverick impression from Top Gun.
In addition to the reflective aviator sunglasses, Gillard showed up in his fighter pilot jacket from second grade with all of the appropriate patches in the proper spots to complete the look as Top Gun: Maverick hit movie theaters.
“The girls 4x100 was pretty tense in the bus so I showed up in my Top Gun Fighter jacket from second grade, playing Danger Zone and trying to loosen the mood,” Gillard said. “I was just trying to have a good time. The jumpers always like to have fun.”
“We were super-hyped on the bus, just listening to the music and having fun with friends distracts me the most and helps me enjoy the moment and live in the present,” Keller said. “Then I have confidence and trust in myself to go for it.”
Richfield
Richfield senior Henry Schaefer was 15th in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.35, his third-best time of the spring after going 16.05 at the section meet June 3 and 16.29 at the Tri-Metro Championships May 17.
Junior Casey Gay placed 10th in the 800 in 1:59.94, missing out on a top-nine place to advance to the finals by 0.06 seconds.
Junior Eli Randle was 16th in the 100 dash prelims in 11.48, missing 13th place by 0.07 seconds.
Randle also ran the lead leg of the Spartans 4x200 relay team, which placed 16th in 1:34.02 with the team of Randle, Kevin Voss, Dane Hanks and Joaquin Jamison.
Richfield boys track and field coach Teresa Standem was named the Section 3AA Coach of the Year.
Richfield senior Mitchell January was eighth in the high jump clearing 6-feet.
Kennedy
Kennedy junior Deshawna Neal was one of nine high jumpers to qualify for the finals where she shared seventh place with Breck’s Gabrielle Johansson and New Prague’s Avery Hennen , each clearing 5-feet. Fergus Falls senior Ainsley Hansen won the state title going over the bar set at 5-7.
Neal matched her seed height of 5-feet, which was her section-winning height, although she has cleared 5-2 earlier in the season.
“I was excited, a dream come true,” Neal said about winning sections in an event she really focused on training for just this spring in addition to her workouts as a sprinter – her favorite event.
To string together clean passes, Neal said the toughest part was to replicate that same energy with each attempt to not miss her marks leading up to the leap. “And kicking my legs out. I learned a lot from that,” she said, trying to absorb as many tips and tricks as possible.
Neal typically competes in as many events as possible including the 100, 400, 4x100, 100 hurdles, 4x400 and long jump. Her favorite events are the sprints where she can showcase her straight-line speed.
Jefferson
Jefferson junior Megan Lee turned in a pair of personal-best times to land on the Class AAA state meet podium following her sixth-place finish in the 3,200 run on Friday in 10:49.95, improving on her previous best of 10:50.69 set at sections.
She followed it up on Saturday with a seventh-place finish in the 1,600 with her first sub-5:00 time of 4:59.67, improving on her previous best of 5:01.72 which came at sections.
Senior Norah D’Almeida continued to lower her PR in the 100. She was ninth in the prelims June 10 in 12.54 and followed up with a sixth-place time in the finals of 12.18 to set her new PR and program-record time.
Senior Jeremiah Boyd was 13th in the 110 hurdles in 15.66 and junior thrower Olivia Opstad finished 15th in the shot put with a throw of 32-3 1/4.
