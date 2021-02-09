Holy Angels Dance Team wins two Tri-Metro meets ahead of Feb. 13 conference championships at AHA
Holy Angels’ Starliner Dance Team is making up for a lost time after not competing last season.
Two wins just three meets into the delayed start of the winter season has the Starliners ready for the Tri-Metro Conference Championships set for Feb. 13.
Holy Angels opened the season with a bang at a Tri-Metro Conference meet at Fridley on Jan. 23. The Starliners placed first in jazz and high kick. Holy Angels moved on to Lakeville South Jan. 30, finishing third out of three teams in high kick and fourth out of four teams in jazz. They once again earned first place in a high kick conference meet at Columbia Heights on Feb. 3.
The Richfield campus will be one to host the championships in shifts as no more than three teams can compete at one time due to COVID-19 protocols.
The team is guided by three captains, including seniors Adi Scheerz and Eva DeSimone and junior Maddie Portner.
Coaches include Sara Hordyk Portner, Anne Kunkel and Sara Ober.
In addition to the three captains, those with experience from past seasons include manager Gretch Hansen and juniors Emily Fisher and Jess Pastrana.
As with all high school sports, 2020-21 looks different – from the season schedule to daily protocols and mandatory masks during competition.
Coaches modified cardio and conditioning workouts with shorter high-intensity interval training or tabata workouts to break up the workouts into shorter segments with breaks. “We do take frequent breathing and water breaks,” Hordyk Portner said after doing virtual practices over Zoom three times a week during the winter sports pause. “We focused a lot on basic technique and cardio conditioning so that we were able to jump into choreography once we were back in person.”
The Starliners coach is proud of how the team acclimated to the changes like wearing a mask and following protocols. “Missing just one competition could have a significant impact on our season and we are taking every precaution to keep them safe while we are together,” she said.
That includes everyone taking the same bus to and from competitions with assigned seating.
As for mental health, Hordyk Portner said they’ve taken practice time to bond as a team and facilitate small group discussions.
“Two-thirds of our team is new to Holy Angels and high school dance team and it has been refreshing to see new friendships being built. We do have athletes in complete distance learning, so being on the team is their main source of social activity – we want to nurture these bonds and make it a welcoming and positive experience for everyone and give them time to be together away from a screen.”
Before the season each dancer completed a worksheet for the coaches to get to know them better. Questions on the “My Story” worksheet included things like a favorite television show, biggest fear, goals and family dynamics. “The night before our weekend competitions we take time to wind down at the end of practice with yoga or meditation so that everyone can come into the competition the next day prepared and focused.”
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.