Eagles junior goes 20-12 this season including section title at 138 pounds
History was made on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Sartell High School as Kennedy’s Kelsey Cruz Rojas (20-12) became the first-ever girls section wrestling champion, advancing to the state wrestling meet March 8-10 at Xcel Energy Center.
Cruz Rojas, a junior, won the section title (comprised of Section 5 and 8) at 138 pounds as the favorite coming into the tournament and won both of her section matches by fall to improve to 20-12 coming into state.
Cruz Rojas pinned Pine River sophomore Brooke Kritzeck 2:42 into their semifinal match before pinning St. Michael-Albertville junior Rachel Heil 1:46 into their section final bout.
Kritzeck pinned Heil in 3:20 of their true second-place match.
Cruz Rojas was joined by three teammates at the meet comprised of 24 teams.
Junior Stephanie Carrillo Duran (22-14) went 2-1 at 107 pounds to place fifth. She won her opener against Ortonville’s Juliana Weaver by pin in 3:43 before Fridley’s Olivia Sackor scored a technical fall at 5:42 in the semifinals.
Carrillo Duran finished on a high note with a 5-3 decision against Park Rapids senior Leryangies Trinidad in their fifth-place match.
Earlier in the month, Carrillo Duran competed in the Tri-Metro Conference Championships at Kennedy, finishing third at 113 pounds, after losing both of her matches including a 17-8 major by Spectrum’s Nicholas Jeske before Fridley’s Jennifer Nguyen won by an 8-7 decision.
Kennedy junior Melissa Sanchez Delgado (6-17) went 1-2 to place fifth at 152 pounds. After being pinned in her first two matches, Sanchez Delgado rebounded by pinning Pine River’s Marley Sherva 1:29 into their fifth-place match.
Kennedy freshman Anna Mendez (100 pounds) lost both of her matches starting with a 12-3 major against Ortonville seventh grader Eva Eustice. STMA eighth-grader Ava Schultz pinned Mendez in 22 seconds of their consolation match.
Team sections
Bloomington Kennedy wrestling received the No. 3 seed in Section 5AA and advanced to the final where host and top-seed Totino-Grace shut out Kennedy 71-0 in the final.
Kennedy reached the final after overwhelming Minneapolis Roosevelt in the quarterfinals 68-9 after a first-round bye on Saturday. The Eagles topped second-seed Fridley 48-27 to secure a place in the section final, one dual meet away from returning to the state tournament.
Totino-Grace opened with a 72-12 win over No. 8 Robbinsdale Cooper before downing No. 4 Brooklyn Center 78-6 in the semifinals.
Kennedy used seven pins against Fridley including Max Carlson (120), Zach Greenhouse (126), Jalen Robbs (138), Philip Phan (152), Tristan Athey (160), Ja’Shaun Bostic (170) and Belagio Bradley (195).
Kennedy’s Andres Franco opened the dual with a 7-1 decision at 106 pounds before Torque Carlson was pinned at 113 pounds.
Vincent Sheild-Gore lost a 10-7 decision to Deron Gaston at 132 pounds.
Fridley won three of the four final bouts by pins, the exception was Bradley’s pin of Bedirhan Misafir at 195 pounds in 4:40.
Anthony Kugmeh and William Storm were pinned at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively.
Against Roosevelt, Kennedy used 11 pins, the final three matches by forfeit and two major decisions.
Torque Carlson lost a 6-4 decision at 106 pounds in the opener before Kennedy won the next 12-of-13 matches. Max Carlson won a 17-4 major at 120 pounds before pins from Greenhouse, Sheild-Gore, Robbs and Phan. Damion McDearmon lost by fall at 152 pounds. Athey and Bostic won quick falls at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively and Jackson Marube won an 11-1 major at 182 pounds.
In the final against Totino-Grace, two matches were decided by three points each including Greenhouse who lost to Jackson Refsnider at 120 pounds by a 3-0 decision. Phan dropped his 145-pound match to Quinn Harrer by a 7-4 decision.
Tri-Metro Championship
Kennedy hosted the Tri-Metro Conference Championships which was a single-elimination individual tournament on Feb. 8.
The Eagles finished third with 190 points while Spectrum won it with 253 points, Fridley was second with 204 points and Richfield was sixth with 46 points among the seven teams.
Carlson and Greenhouse won their respective weight classes. Carlson went 3-0 with a pair of tech falls and a pin at 120 pounds. Greenhouse defeated Fridley’s Gabe Arika by a 6-4 decision in the final.
Second-place finishes went to Franco (106) Sheild-Gore (132), Robbs (138), Phan (145) and Bostic (170).
