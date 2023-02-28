Eagles junior goes 20-12 this season including section title at 138 pounds

History was made on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Sartell High School as Kennedy’s Kelsey Cruz Rojas (20-12) became the first-ever girls section wrestling champion, advancing to the state wrestling meet March 8-10 at Xcel Energy Center.

Kelsey Cruz Rojas
Kennedy junior Kelsey Cruz Rojas competes against Hastings’ Lauren Whitfield during their 145-pound match during the Dave Arens Classic at Kennedy on Saturday. Whitfield won by a 9-7 decision.
