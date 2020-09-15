Crystal Di Grazia wins the girls 5k race
Richfield welcomed DeLaSalle and Fridley to the Spartans cross country course for the cross country-opening meet of the season Sept. 10.
The 5K course began near Spartan Stadium winding through Augsburg Park before ending near the high school stadium under nearly perfect running conditions.
Richfield grabbed the team titles while Crystal Di Grazia outran the entire field in a time of 22 minutes, 37 seconds while Ava Hanks was fourth (23:36), Ava Durand was sixth (24:14), Parker Pollis was seventh (24:33) in her first varsity race and Aryanna Krauthammer was eighth (26:51).
Coach Marty Huberty said the determination of the team to pick up the pace in the opener is a positive sign the team is starting well.
“One one runner in the top five but five in the top 10 shows how much they worked together,” Huberty said as the Spartans scored just 26 points, holding off runner-up Fridley with 44 points and DeLaSalle didn’t have enough girls compete to count team points.
Huberty said Di Grazia, “crushed the course. The second and third place finishers beat Crystal last week [Tri-Metro Conference jamboree at Fridley] but this week she focused to win.”
In the boys race, it was more of the same with Richfield edging DeLaSalle by two points (38-40) for the victory while Fridley was third with 43 points in a close race.
Richfield’s top runner was Andy Soto Moreno with a fourth-place finish at 19:29 followed by Jace Pulkrabek in sixth place (19:45), Juan Jose Di Grazia in eighth place (19:52), Derek Smith in ninth place (20:35), and Connor Hintz in 10th place (20:43).
Huberty noticed how well the group paced themselves to make a strong push over the final sprint to the finish line.
“They paced off each other and ran together. They pushed each other, cheered, and encouraged one another.”
Reflecting on an overall day, Huberty said, “The kids ran awesomely. They enjoyed the home-cookin’ of running through Augsburg Park. It’s a tough course and the kids do a lot of workouts there.”
Spartans fundraiser
Huberty and the team are hosting a 24-hour running fundraiser Sept. 25-26 where Huberty and the RHS cross country team will run a 1.1-mile course each hour for 24 hours. The team is looking for sponsors to make a donation for each lap completed. Huberty is an accomplished marathon runner, running at least one marathon a year. This year he was supposed to run the Twin Cities Marathon, which has gone virtual. Check out more on the Richfield Cross Country Facebook page.
Jags at Metro West Tri
Jefferson cross country continued to turn in strong performances at a Metro West Conference triangular hosted by Chaska Sept. 12 at Chaska Middle School East.
Sophomore Megan Lee led a trio of Jaguars at the top of the leaderboard covering the course in 20:08.5 followed by seventh-grader Amelia Borgen in 21:14.9 and junior Emily Albert in 21:38.8. Sophomore Caroline Hemann was fifth in 21:48, senior Ella Graff was sixth in 22:25.6 and freshman Jamie Drewitz was seventh in 22:26.4. The Jaguars beat Chaska 17-45 points while Robbinsdale Cooper didn’t have enough runners to qualify for the team standings.
In the boys race, Jefferson nearly swept the top five places, led by sophomore Adam Lueth with a runner-up finish in 17:33.2 while Chaska senior Ethan Leonard won on his home course in 17:10.5. Jefferson bunched its top runners together, finishing within five seconds of each other. Junior Mason Young trailed Lueth in third place (17:35.4), senior Joe Gathje was fourth (17:37.6) and junior Zachary Skinner was fifth (17:38.5).
