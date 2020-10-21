Lee, Borgen place 12th and 14th, respectively for Jaguars
Cross Country teams capped off the unique 2020 fall season at their respective section meets. For Kennedy, Jefferson, Richfield and Holy Angles that meant a trip to Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley for the Section 3AA meet Oct. 15.
Like in other meets this season, the 15 boys and girls teams were divided into waves, starting in groups of three beginning at 9:45 a.m. with the first boys wave and concluded with a girls wave at 4:15 p.m.
Teams were grouped with comparable times in a seeding meeting when coaches determined which teams would run together.
Kennedy girls
Kennedy girls opened the post-lunch break waves running alongside South St. Paul, Holy Angels and Simley.
Eagles’ eighth-grader Gwen Vogt won the wave after going out in a personal-best mile time of 6:19, finishing 38th overall in 21:13.3.
She told coach Josh Coval she always had a PR in the opening mile and sections were no different. “I was so happy because on that first downhill I just zoomed past that girl that was in front of me,” she explained to Coval after the race.
The success continued with sophomore Katrina Wrase, the Eagles No. 2 runner, finishing 59th overall in 21:46.5. A Jaguars hockey player, Wrase nearly knocked off a full minute from her time at the conference championships on the 5,000-meter course.
She was one of only a handful of runners in her wave to raise her arms and shout crossing the finish line where she could see that impressive time.
She is still off of her PR of 22:32 in eighth grade and last year ran a 22:52.
Vogt was in the finishing corral to greet Wrase as the two celebrated briefly before other teammates finished.
Team champs
Prior Lake and Rosemount swept the top two spots for the boys and girls team races. The Laker girls edged Rosemount by 15 points in the boys race and 20 points in the girls race.
Jefferson girls collected 170 points to place seventh while Kennedy was 10th with 304 points, Richfield was 11th with 326 points and Holy Angels were 15th with 394 points.
East Ridge senior Lillian Warmuth earned medalist honors in 18 minutes, 31.1 seconds ahead of Burnsville junior runner-up Zoie Dundon’s time of 18:58.6.
Jefferson standouts Megan Lee and Amelia Borgen turned in strong performances to pace the Jaguars.
Lee, a sophomore, finished 12th overall in 19:37.1, while Borgen, a seventh-grader, was 14th overall in 19:48.9 in her first-ever section meet.
Lee was third in her wave and managed to turn in a season-best time by four seconds. She ran a 19:41 at the Metro West Conference jamboree on Sept. 30 at Gale Woods and returned a week later to run a 20:14.4 to place sixth at the conference championships at the same course.
Last season she was third overall at sections in an 18:49.1 and ran a 19:13.5 at the state meet followed by a 19:16.5 at the NXR Heartland Regional Championship in South Dakota the next week. She was also third in the 2018 section race in 19:01.8.
“It definitely felt nice to have a course I know and just a regular course instead of the strange courses,” Lee said. “It was a different feeling to not race the other teams but it was a good way to end the season.”
Running with a smaller group, instead of the typical pack-style running was different, especially at such a big meet like sections. “There’s always Lilly [Warmuth, the champion from East Ridge] or Daisy [Islas of Rosemount who was 16th overall] but they weren’t there in our heat so it was a lot different,” Lee said. “I knew I would still have competition so I just wanted to hang with them and get a good time off that.”
The season’s been mentally tough on Lee, who figured out she’s been iron deficient. “I didn’t do as well as I wanted to at conferences and I had to mentally accept I’m not going to do well every time and just get better as time goes on,” Lee said. “I definitely didn’t feel like where I wanted to be.”
Without a large crowd, Lee said it was less nerve-racking to compete and allowed her to focus on running.
“I’m just so grateful we had a season,” Lee said.
Borgen was a great addition to the team as budget cuts in the school district cut the middle school cross country program.
“She’s been a really good person to have to race with,” Lee said. Having a bigger team with the younger runners helps boost the overall program numbers and the newcomers learn how to run and compete with the more veteran runners.
Senior Ella Graff ran to a 45th place finish in 21:21, junior Emily Albert was 47th in 21:23, freshman Jamie Drewitz was 52nd in 21:31.3, sophomore Caroline Hemann was 55th in 21:34.3 and senior Anna Gaul was 57th in 21:43.4.
Kennedy eighth-grader Gwen Vogt was 38th overall in 21:13.3, sophomore Katrina Wrase was 59th in 21:46.5, junior Mari Podas was 64th in 22:16.8, senior Brayden Hill was 67th in 22:26.3, junior Hayden Dickey was 76th in 23:07.3, junior Lexie Deutsch was 83rd in 23:59.5 and senior Edda Pederson was 90th in 24:20.6.
Richfield senior Helen Nguyen was 39th overall in 21:13.5, senior Crystal DiGrazia was 48th in 21:23.6, junior Ava Durand was 75th, junior Ava Hanks was 79th, freshman Parker Pollis was 85th.
Holy Angels freshman Caroline Pierce was 50th in 21:25.7 and classmate Laney Knutson was 72nd, sophomore Tiffany Dubeldee was 87th, junior Ellie Decrans was 91st, sophomore Marin Kaster was 94th.
Boys race
In the boys race Jefferson was sixth with 202 points, four points ahead of Park and 14 points ahead of Henry Sibley, Holy Angels was 12th with 364 points, Kennedy was 13th with 369 points and Richfield was 15th with 450 points.
Four of the top five boys were Prior Lake runners as senior Gabe Smit tied Rosemount senior Brennen Peterson with the top time of 16:02.5 while Lakers freshman Hootie Hage was third in 16:16.1, senior Magnus O’Connor was fourth in 16:16.2 and senior Kyle Nordling was fifth in 16:19.9.
Jefferson senior Zachary Skinner was 30th overall in 17:19.1 followed by sophomore Adam Leuth in 38th place in 17:37.7, junior Mason Youg 39th at 17:38, senior Joe Gathje was 47th in 17:54.9 and junior Zach Studdiford was 48th in 17:59.3.
Holy Angels senior standout Jake Bennett was 40th in 17:38.4 and classmate Liam Sheeley was 53rd in 18:10.
Kennedy senior Brady Vogt turned in the top Eagles’ time of 18:30.3 to place 63rd. Classmates Gabriel Mastel and Gannon Shilson placed 71st (18:39.9) and 73rd (18:49), respectively and junior Thomas Siesennop was 77th in 18:54.6.
Richfield senior trio of Juan Jose DiGrazia was 84th in 19:14.3, Andy Soto Moreno was 89th in 19:26.8 and Parker Lindstrom was 90th in 19:30.4. Freshman Derek Smith was 97th, senior Jace Pulkrabek was 100th, junior Sam Rudolph was 101st and senior Connor Hintz was 106th.
