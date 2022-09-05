Jefferson pushes the field at the St. Olaf Showcase
Richfield, Holy Angels and Kennedy kicked off the cross country season at the Tri-Metro Conference Jamboree at Battle Creek Park in Maplewood Aug. 31.
It was a great afternoon for Kennedy sophomore Gwen Voigt, who followed up a strong track season by winning the 2-mile race in 13 minutes, 30.37 seconds, more than 15 seconds ahead of Visitation runner-up Ava Kirr and Holy Angels’ Maggie Moe who was third in 13:49.44.
The Eagles had three runners among the top nine times as sophomore Kayla Romess and junior Madeline Gray finished within a third of a second of each other in 14:32.60 to 14:32.97, respectively.
Holy Angels had three runners finish among the top 17 times led by Laney Knutson finishing 12th in 14:42.80, Caroline Pierce was 16th in 14:53.99 and Tiffany Dubeldee was 17th in 14:56.58.
Richfield was led by seniors Mari Rummel and Margaret Weiss who finished 23rd (15:51.09) and 24th (15:52.65), respectively.
Visitation won the five-team girls field with complete teams with 36 points, followed by St. Anthony (55), Holy Angels (68), Kennedy (69) and Richfield (130).
St. Anthony brought home the boys team title with 34 points followed by Holy Angels (57), DeLaSalle (73), Kennedy (97), Richfield (130), Fridley (144) and Cooper (187).
All three Sun Current programs had at least one runner among the top six spots, led by Richfield junior captain Thomas Madrid finishing the 2-mile course in 11:22.64, good for third place, behind St. Anthony teammates Alex Bjork (10:35.16) and Jadon Skinner (11:22.50).
Kennedy senior Dennis Zrust was fourth in 11:29.06, while a trio of Holy Angels’ runners finished sixth through eighth. Senior Colin Kaster was sixth in 11:46.42, junior Eli Katter was seventh in 11:50.91 and sophomore Finn Sheeley was eighth in 11:55.22.
Kennedy’s Grady Shilson was 13th (12:13.36) and Oliver Johnson was 18th (12:21.77).
Richfield’s Casey Gay was 14th (12:17.80) and Knut Linne was 36th (13:22.11) among the field of 142 runners.
Jefferson
In what has become a season-opening tradition for Jefferson, the boys and girls took part in the St. Olaf High School Showcase 5K on the same state meet course at the Northfield campus on Sept. 1.
Wayzata swept the boys and girls team standings while the Jefferson girls garnered sixth place (38 teams) with 260 points, one point behind fifth-place Farmington and 29 points behind fourth-place Hopkins.
Jefferson boys’ finished 16th overall (31 teams), 64 points behind Class A Perham and 19 points ahead of 17th-place Centennial.
Jaguars senior captain Megan Lee found herself in a familiar spot among the leaders as she finished fifth overall in 19:05.3. Classmate Caroline Hemann was 51st in 21:04.6. More Jefferson results: junior Jamie Drewitz (21:21.8), freshmen Avery Rich (21:35.4) and Vivian Krhin (21:45.4), seniors Carmen Brewers (22:50.7), Bella Thurston (24:03.7) Molly Woods (25:30.9) and Jackie Larsen (26:46.6).
Jefferson’s boys were led by senior Adam Lueth, who was sixth in 16:07.1, followed by junior Ian Klein (47th place, 17:17.5), sophomore Zach Tapajna (17:34.2), Forrest Noeske (17:34.2) and freshman Logan Young (18:30).
Marty’s Marathon in Richfield set for Sept. 10
Richfield Cross Country Head Coach Marty Huberty has completed a 24-hour run marathon in recent years as a program fundraiser, as well as a team-bonding and community-building experience. Huberty completes one lap on a course through a Richfield neighborhood at the top of each hour for a full 24 hours.
Program alumni, friends and family of current RHS cross country runners and anyone in the community is invited to join him on the run or simply cheer on the group as they make their way around the streets.
He sets up a camping trailer in a family’s driveway, which serves as a home base for the duration of the event.
This year, the event will be reduced to a 13-hour half-marathon from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6435 Newton Ave. This event serves as the largest fundraiser for the program, with runners soliciting donations for each lap completed. Info: Search Richfield Cross Country on Facebook.
