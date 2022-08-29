Jefferson cross country had a really strong 2021 as the boys and girls swept the Metro West Conference, thanks in part to Megan Lee and Adam Lueth finishing runner-up in their respective races. That led to both finishing fifth in the section to qualify for state.
Lee went on to garner All-State honors in her third Class AA state meet, finishing 24th in 18 minutes, 55.5 seconds. She turned that into a new 5,000 meter personal-best time of 18:24.9, coming at the NXR Heartland Regional Championships in South Dakota the week after state.
Freshman Amelia Borgen garnered All-Conference honors and was fourth overall at sections to qualify for state. Her fourth-place at sections came in a 5,000-meter PR of 18:47.1. She was 41st at state and won her age division at the NXR Heartland Regional Championships by 18 seconds.
Lueth set a new PR at the section meet at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley in 16:15.8 to qualify for state (68th) and he finished the season at the NXR Heartland Regional (85th).
Lee and Lueth are captains along with classmates Cole Borowiak and Molly Woods plus juniors Ian Klein and Jamie Drewitz.
Klein and Zach Tapajna also earned All-Conference honors. Logan Young, Forrest Noeske and Owen Woods are back for the boys side.
Joining Lee, Borgen and Drewitz back for the girls includes senior Caroline Hemann, who earned All-Conference honors, along with junior Maren Myers and freshman Vivian Krhin with All-Conference Honorable Mention.
The conference title was the ninth for the girls since 1997 and fifth since 2015, while the boys title is only the third since winning back-to-back titles in 1983-84.
Richfield
Richfield has a pair of All-Tri-Metro Conference runners back for what should be a solid boys team ready to challenge for the conference title this fall.
Senior captain Nathan Gay and junior Thomas Madrid garnered All-Conference status in 2021 and will serve as captains alongside senior Aidan Cossette and junior Knut Linne.
The boys have four returning letter winners, including sophomores Cameron Spencer and Chris Mellado and freshman Jack Friel.
Newcomers to the team include senior Casey Gay, who will also try to play football this fall, junior Nicholas Tietji, sophomores Tait Johnson, Drew Bartle and Jonas Taylor and freshman Peter Weise.
The girls will be led by captains Mari Rummel, Maggie Weise, Cynda-Rhea Gorshe and Jessie Molina Escandon, all senior letter winners. Junior Parker Pollis also returns as an All-Conference award winner.
The top newcomers ready to run for the varsity team include sophomore Nadine Neu and freshmen Sadah Schram, Rose Thompson and Signe Linne.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.