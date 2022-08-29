Jefferson cross country had a really strong 2021 as the boys and girls swept the Metro West Conference, thanks in part to Megan Lee and Adam Lueth finishing runner-up in their respective races. That led to both finishing fifth in the section to qualify for state.

Adam Lueth
Buy Now

Jefferson’s Adam Lueth crosses the finish line at the section meet at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.

Lee went on to garner All-State honors in her third Class AA state meet, finishing 24th in 18 minutes, 55.5 seconds. She turned that into a new 5,000 meter personal-best time of 18:24.9, coming at the NXR Heartland Regional Championships in South Dakota the week after state.

Mason Young
Buy Now

Jefferson's Mason Young, right, strides along the Valleywood Golf Course during the section meet last fall. 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments