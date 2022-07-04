Proactive police efforts of the department he inherited this spring have helped reduce the overall crime rate in Bloomington so far this year, according to the city’s new police chief.
Chief Booker Hodges discussed the year-to-date numbers in comparison to the 2021 crime rates in several categories during a presentation to the Bloomington City Council at its June 13 meeting. In most categories, the rates are on pace to be lower than last year, according to Hodges, although at its current pace, one specific type of crime is on the rise this year: Catalytic converter thefts from cars and trucks.
The city had 282 reported incidents of catalytic converter theft last year, and with less than half of 2022 complete, the Bloomington Police Department has received 185 reports this year, Hodges noted.
Councilmember Patrick Martin asked if fleet or commercial vehicles were being targeted and increasing the overall tally. Hodges did not know the statistics, but said he had heard no reports that such vehicles were a significant source of converters being stolen within the city.
The theft of the exhaust system components has increased in recent years due to the value of the metals within them. Councilmember Lona Dallessandro asked how the stolen components are converted to cash by the thieves.
Hodges said that they are typically sold to scrap metal plants, of which there are none in Bloomington. The city is part of a program offered through Bobby and Steve’s Auto World locations in Bloomington, which provides unique identification stamps for converters on the vehicles most targeted by thieves, he said.
The stamp, with a unique identification code for each unit, tells area scrap metal plants that the converter has been removed unlawfully and should be rejected, Hodges explained. The identification stamp is offered through a state-funded pilot program and appears to be honored by scrap metal plants, he added.
The stamps are meant to act as a deterrent to thieves because the component is traceable, and the unique identification code on each converter is etched into the metal, meaning the unit can still be traced through a database if the stamp is removed. Information about the program is available online at tinyurl.com/isrcode.
Law enforcement agencies are limited in their ability to verify if a collection of converters in the back of a truck were lawfully obtained. Laws giving police departments more authority to investigate the source of converters found during a routine traffic stop should be spearheaded by the state legislature, Hodges said, noting that in the absence of state legislation, cities may want to consider options to help discourage the continuing theft of the components in their community.
Although the city is on pace to see a rise in such crime, many categories are trending below the 2021 rate.
Looking at priority crimes collectively, including robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft, the rate is on pace to be lower in 2022. Although it may come close to the 2021 total of 314, there were 100 reports of motor vehicle thefts through April of this year, Hodges noted.
One of the contributing factors to fewer crimes, Hodges suggested, is the department’s proactive efforts toward law enforcement. Crime reports are down, but motor vehicle stops are up. The department’s total traffic stops less than halfway through 2022 is nearly two-thirds of the total for all of 2021, according to Hodges.
“Our cops are out there conducting proactive policing and traffic stops to continue to educate residents on our traffic laws,” he said.
That proactive effort is contributing to a lower overall crime rate, Hodges thinks.
Another area of policing that appears to be on the rise in 2022 is police pursuits.
With an apparent increase in pursuits this year, approximately half of them are terminated due to safety concerns. “Our officers are going to pursue vehicles. We’re going to do that in the safest manner possible. But at the end of the day, if people are gonna engage in the activities in which we need to chase them, we’re gonna do that in a safe manner,” Hodges said.
It’s important for people to know that Bloomington is tough on crime and will lock up criminals, according to Hodges, but at the same time the department has tools to help people turn their life around if they want to do that, he noted.
The department has several officers in training, and several more on family medical leave, as well as one open position for a department authorized at 123 officers, with two officers expected to retire this year, according to Hodges.
The city is in a better position than many, however, as it has a diverse pool of applicants for its positions. Many cities have struggled to attract officers during the past few years, and there are hundreds of jobs available statewide, he noted.
“We have a good problem right now in terms of our applicant pool,” Hodges said.
The department’s greater staffing challenge is in its civilian positions, as there are several open positions and one upcoming retirement, he added.
Video of Hodges’ presentation is available online at tinyurl.com/bcc613
