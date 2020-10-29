Criminal activity is not on the rise, the Bloomington City Council has learned, but there are spikes in select categories, according to Bloomington Police Department statistics.
The most serious crimes, classified as Part 1, are down 16% in comparison to the same period in 2019, Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts told the council during its Oct. 19 meeting. Comparing crime reports from the start of the year through Oct. 15 for 2019 and 2020, Potts said that Part 2 crimes, which comprise less serious incidents, are down 26%.
Overall incident totals have decreased, but that’s not always the perception of residents, Potts noted. A crime in a resident’s neighborhood creates fear, and understandably so, regardless of the overall crime statistics for the city, he said. “When you’re the victim of one of these crimes, it’s still a very big deal to you,” Potts said.
Part 1 crimes include homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, criminal sexual conduct and theft. The city averages one homicide per year, and had two through mid-October of 2019. So far this year there have been five, in addition to a case of attempted murder, according to Potts.
Councilmember Jenna Carter asked how many of the murder cases were related to domestic violence. Potts said all of them, including the attempted murder incident. One of the incidents occurred at a Bloomington hotel, the others occurred in the homes of the victims, or in one case, inside an RV of the domestic partners, Potts explained.
Other Part 1 crimes that have seen an increase through mid-October are vehicle theft, aggravated assault, criminal sexual conduct and burglary. A decrease in thefts offsets the gains in other categories, and the closure of Mall of America, along with many other businesses across the city earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, has contributed to that decrease, Potts noted.
Despite the decrease in theft incidents, there has been an increase in stolen property possession in 2020. A small increase in offenses against family and children, as well as vandalism, are among the Part 2 crime categories that have seen an uptick this year. Decreases in fraud, forgery, controlled substance, prostitution, driving while impaired and other offenses in Part 2 more than offset the increases, Potts said.
The police department’s command staff meets weekly to analyze crime data and develops plans for addressing areas of concern. Increasing police patrols through areas seeing an increase in crime and deploying camera trailers that may deter crime and provide evidence are among tactics the department may use to address problem areas, according to Potts.
Other measures the department takes include deploying bait cars, automobiles that are designed to help the police department capture car thieves. Many crimes, including auto theft, are often crimes of opportunity, Potts said. More than 50% of vehicles stolen in the city are stolen with the keys in them, he noted. Unlocked vehicles and garages provide for other crimes of opportunity, he noted.
The police department engages with residents and businesses when a trend is identified, and Potts praised the clearance rate of the department’s staff, noting it is among the highest rates across the Twin Cities.
Hotel calls
The council has previously discussed the impact of homeless Twin Cities residents staying in the city’s hotels. Hotel rooms have been leased on a contract basis by Hennepin County and nonprofit agencies to provide shelter during the pandemic. The rooms are used in place of traditional shelters, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The rooms have been available given the low occupancy rate at hotels throughout the metro since the pandemic began shutting down daily business operations in March.
The call volume generated by hotels that have been used to shelter the homeless, or have offered low rates that have attracted residents who need shelter, has increased, the council learned previously.
The city has a nuisance incident notification process that the police and legal departments can exercise if a hotel or other business has recurring police calls that owners and managers should be able to mitigate. If a business is not doing so after being notified by the police department, “The city can assess a fee or fine to the property,” he said.
Although call volumes to hotels have increased, the calls are not always related to crime. Medical issues account for a portion of the increase, he noted.
Crime data
The city’s website has a crime map available that provides crime reporting by category and date range. The map will highlight concentrations of crime that may be occurring in the city, Potts said.
The map is available online at tr.im/bpdmap.
