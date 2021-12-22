There were words of encouragement, and plenty expressing caution and concern regarding the latest coronavirus variant.
“We’re going to get through this, we’re going to do it together, but we have some serious challenges ahead of us,” Bloomington Public Health Administrator Nick Kelley told the Bloomington City Council during its Dec. 20 meeting.
Kelley, as he has done many times during the past 21 months, gave an overview of the pandemic in Bloomington, and started by noting two recent milestones: 800,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States and 10,000 deaths in Minnesota. The total in Bloomington is rapidly approaching 200, he noted.
“We continue to see high levels of COVID-19 in our community,” he said.
The surge is fueled in part by the new omicron variant, but the delta variant has been responsible for the high level of transmission in the city most recently, according to Kelley.
“These high rates are causing concerns that make me the most concerned that I have been this entire pandemic about our health care system and capacity,” he said. “I’m very worried for what we’re going to see in the next few weeks.”
His concern is for the ongoing strain on health care facilities and their staff. “The unthinkable, no hospital beds, is starting to become a common occurrence due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and limited staffing,” he explained.
It may take longer to be admitted to a hospital due to a shortage of beds, and ambulance services have limited resources for providing emergency response, Kelley noted. Citing Dec. 17 statistics, there were three ICU beds available in the Twin Cities, and the outstate availability wasn’t much better, he said.
“Our health care system is asking for help,” he said. “They’re overwhelmed and broken.”
Kelley recommended coronavirus vaccinations and general safety precautions, from wearing a seatbelt to walking carefully during icy conditions, as steps that can be taken to help reduce the demand for medical services due to the increase in hospitalizations.
“Vaccination is our primary tool, but it can’t be our only tool,” Kelley said.
An estimated 80% of Bloomington residents 5 and older are fully vaccinated, a total the community can be proud of he said, but cautioned, “It’s not enough to control what’s coming.”
Limiting the size and frequency of group gatherings, and avoiding crowded group gatherings, will also slow the spread of the latest variant, Kelley noted. “The more layers of mitigation we use, the better protected we will be,” he said.
With limited hospital capacity and limited knowledge about omicron, the new variant may be the biggest challenge the community faces. “This is a message nobody wants to hear,” Kelley said.
Omicron is more transmittable than previous iterations of the virus, although some data suggest infection may be less severe. Health care professionals are still learning about the variant, and less severe infections doesn’t mean there won’t be severe cases, he explained. Data from Denmark indicates that 1.2% of omicron cases resulted in hospitalization, he said.
If the spread is exponential, “That’s going to challenge our health care system,” he noted. “The volume of exponential growth will be a challenge to manage.”
It is expected that re-infection will occur with omicron, but those who have received the vaccine booster will have the highest level of protection, according to Kelley. “Vaccination is our best tool to reduce the impact of omicron in the community,” he said.
“If we follow the trajectory of other regions, we can anticipate a surge of cases in omicron in the next few weeks,” he noted. “The speed will be surprising to many as conditions will change rapidly.”
A rapid surge will likely result in local businesses having staffing challenges, and masks may no longer be a mere suggestion for customers as businesses attempt to protect their staff, Kelley said.
The ongoing effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 is tiring, and Kelley looks forward to the day when he doesn’t have to worry about how public health will affect his children, family or the community, he said. “I think that day will come, but it will come based on our collective actions to change the trajectory of COVID-19,” he explained.
“We’ve done this before, and we’re going to need to rally again to get through the next few weeks.”
Information about minimizing the spread of COVID-19 is available online at blm.mn/reduce-risk, he noted.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
