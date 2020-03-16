The Minnesota State High School League made the tough call to cancel the remainder of state girls basketball games, all of adapted state hockey and the remainder of boys basketball section finals and the state tournament last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The updates are continually coming as the situation remains fluid. Cases of people affected with the virus rose from 14 to 35 in the two days following the cancellations.
At first, the recommendation was to avoid large crowds, which meant that the MSHSL decided to cancel remaining state girls basketball consolation and third-place games and all adapted hockey consolation and third-place games. The championship bracket and boys basketball section finals were to be played with extremely limited spectators.
Adapted hockey was later called off completely after consulting with the Minnesota Adapted Athletic Association after learning about the unique health situations of student-athletes and their families.
“We appreciate the Minnesota State High School League’s partnership working together to make a decision for this state tournament based on the best interest of our student athletes,” Marcus Onsum, MAAA interim-president, said in a statement for a press release. “Our athletes had a tremendous regular season and we are thankful for that opportunity.”
Adapted hockey was scheduled to be played at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
And then the basketball players heard the bad news on March 13. A press release called for the complete cancellation of all remaining winter tournament games, including the semifinals and championships not yet played at state girls basketball, any boys basketball section finals that weren’t played and the entire boys basketball state tournament.
A petition online with more than 23,000 signatures was started to push the MSHSL to postpone and play the end of the winter seasons at a later date instead of just canceling them indefinitely. But there is no indication as of now that the MSHSL would reverse its decision to cancel the state tournaments.
A big reason is the uncertainty to when the spring season will start. As of now, all games, meets and scrimmages with other schools are prohibited until April 6.
Gov. Tim Walz declared that all K-12 schools will be closed from March 18-27, which means there will also be no practices and tryouts during those dates, but practices and tryouts may resume after the closing dates, pending any future changes.
More updates are expected to come as the pandemic progresses. The hope is that the spread will be slowed, and the cases will start going down in a few weeks to a month. But nothing is certain.
The NCAA has already ended spring championships on top of the cancellation of remaining winter seasons. And even professional sports are feeling the sting with the NBA, NHL, MLS and MLB all postponing either the end or start of their seasons for at least a month.
