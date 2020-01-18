With the start of a new year in Bloomington, the city’s new mayor and city council members are undertaking an ambitious schedule and outlining priorities and goals for the city.
The council started off last week with a discussion of priorities at the conclusion of its Jan. 6 meeting. Mayor Tim Busse highlighted several of his priorities in leading off the discussion.
Busse is a proponent of alignment, ensuring that the goals and strategic objectives of stakeholders in the city – such as the school district, chamber of commerce, nonprofits and Normandale Community College – are “rowing in the same direction.”
The council’s annual goal, determining how to replace Creekside Community Center, was among the goals Busse cited for 2020. Referring to the community center discussion as an annual resolution, finding a way to provide community center amenities through one or several projects – the latter Busse has been a proponent of – in an economically sustainable needs to remain a priority, he noted.
During his mayoral campaign, there was a common theme raised by residents across the city, according to Busse. “Traffic moved too fast through their neighborhood.
“I want to push hard to slow people down in the city of Bloomington,” he said.
Cities now have the authority to reduce their residential speed limit to 25 miles per hour, and “that is what I’d like to do on all city streets in the city Bloomington,” Busse said.
Beyond lowering the speed limit, reducing speeds in city neighborhoods will require education and enforcement, Busse noted, and the city does not have the authority to reduce the speed limit on county roads, such as Penn Avenue and Old Shakopee Road. But, the city has the authority to enforce the speed limit on those streets, too, and Busse does not want them to be personal freeways for drivers traveling across the city.
Lowering the speed limit in city neighborhoods and increasing enforcement does not result in a financial windfall for the city, Busse noted while address a Bloomington Chamber audience during a Jan. 9 meeting. The city nets approximately $10 per citation, he said.
Busse is also a proponent of making city governmental business understandable and creating a more welcoming environment to those conducting city business or attending a council meeting. He suggested the council, “Explore ways that we could make the work that we do, and the work that happens here at city hall, more welcoming, less intimidating, more understandable to people.”
Council members were also invited to discuss their goals and priorities, and at-large Councilmember Nathan Coulter spoke about addressing issues that have a meaningful impact on the day-to-day lives of residents.
Coulter was also a proponent of improving the city’s communication and engagement with the community. He recommended hosting town hall forums that allow residents to speak on matters before they reach the point of a public hearing during a council meeting, and noted that meetings should target the varied communities within the city.
He also expressed a need to continue addressing affordable housing options within the city. Acknowledging the efforts the council has taken thus far, he noted the lack of affordable housing in the Twin Cities is not a crisis with a one-and-done solution.
Coulter also championed a safe and sick time ordinance, a city initiative to ensure all city employees are eligible for time off when needed. Noting the high number of service industry employees in the city, from food service employees in restaurants to housekeepers at hotels, ensuring employees are able to stay home when they are sick without fearing a loss of income is a goal Coulter thinks the council can achieve.
“We can make something work for Bloomington,” he said.
New at-large Councilmember Jenna Carter recommended the council discuss whether a ranked-choice voting system should be adopted for city elections, and championed sales restrictions of flavored tobacco products within the city, including flavored products for e-cigarettes, which appeal to youth e-cigarette users, she noted.
