Terwilliger likes effort against Eastview, level of play against Burnsville
After winning the season opener 4-2 over Park of Cottage Grove Nov. 27, Jefferson boys hockey is still looking for a second win after Saturday’s 7-1 loss at the hands of state-ranked Andover at the Bloomington Ice Gardens.
The Jaguars were tied 3-3 going into the third period of last Tuesday’s late-start game at Eastview before the Lightning scored three times to surge ahead.
Carson Jacobs had two goals, including a power play in the final 90 seconds of the second period, and also set up Ben Goedderz with a first-period power-play goal.
Jefferson gave up the decisive goal short-handed six minutes into the third period as goaltender Basil Kamsheh stopped 28-of-32 shots.
Saturday’s non-conference game against the Northwest Suburban Conference favorites featured Jacobs’ sixth goal of the season and fourth in as many games. Grayson Hight and Martin Olson picked up the assists as the Jaguars went 1-for-3 with the man-advantage. Andover went 3-for-4 including twice in four minutes in the opening period.
The Huskies dominated the shots by a 65-10 margin, meaning Kamsheh made a herculean 58 saves total. He stopped 23 shots in the first period and again in the second period before making 12 saves in the third for the season-high in saves.
Over the last three games, he has 128 saves, conceding 16 goals.
Burnsville skated past Jefferson by a 5-3 final score on Dec. 3. Goals by Jacobs and Hight gave the visiting Jaguars a 2-1 lead 10 minutes into the second period. The Blaze tied it up at the 11-minute mark as they outshot the Jaguars 17-5 in the period.
Jaguars coach Mike Terwilliger knows the wins and losses aren’t where he hoped to be at heading into the week before Christmas with one win in six games.
He felt the team is more than capable to turn the fortunes around as they, “played well enough to win at least a couple more, especially the Burnsville and Eastview games,” he said. “In the end, they made a play and we didn’t.”
Terwilliger said they were looking for more consistency as a team. “Guys are doing great in practice but for whatever reason, that isn’t translating into the games,” he said. “We have a good group of guys and they are doing a lot of the stuff we are asking for but we need to do it more consistently and in game situations.”
The coach isn’t surprised Hight and Jacobs lead the point production and the goal now is to relieve that pressure by mixing lines up to find more goal scorers.
“We’re looking for more balanced scoring,” Terwilliger said, as they continue to adjust the lines to find the right pairings among the forwards. On defense, they use a five-player rotation so everyone is comfortable regardless of the pairing. “We’ve done a lot of teaching practice and this is a really good group of kids who are focused on the play set up by Coach Matt Elsen has in place. They’re always listening and coachable.”
As for goaltending, Terwilliger likes the senior leadership Kamsheh provides. “No matter the score he keeps battling hard to stop the puck,” Terwilliger said. “A couple of the Andover goals you couldn’t blame him but he never shows up a teammate throwing up his palms or shrugging and that’s the kind of kid you want back there.”
Jefferson is on the road until January 7 with two stops before Christmas starting Friday at New Prague for a 7:15 p.m. start and return to the Apple Valley Sports Arena to face Apple Valley at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. The Eagles and Eastview share the same arena for the neighborhood schools.
Southwest Christian/Richfield tops Kennedy
Coming off a 4-2 win over Waconia on Dec. 10, Kennedy looked for a second win of the season two nights later taking on Southwest Christian/Richfield at the Richfield Ice Arena. The Stars jumped to a 4-1 lead in the opening period and held on for a 6-5 win over the Eagles.
Stars senior Nic Gustafson had a goal and two assists in the period adding a third assist early in the third period to extend the lead to 6-3.
Kennedy used goals from Craig Herman and Tyler Jost over the final two minutes to make it a one-goal game with eight seconds remaining.
Chase Beacom set up Jost for his first goal of the game coming just over five minutes into the game.
Brody Hardacre, Cullen O’Connell and Gustafson scored for the Stars over the second half of the opening period.
Herman and Beacom set up Johnny Lane’s goal, 1:49 into the second period followed up five minutes later with an Eagles power-play goal from Connor Martin. Luke Dosan and Thomas Thenary to begin the third period trailing the Stars 4-3.
Another quick start found Southwest Christian/Richfield’s Ollie Yuhas’ scoring 1:45 into the final period followed less than two minutes later by Jackson Olimb’s second goal of the game to extend the lead to 6-3.
Kennedy goaltender Peter Vodovnik made 29 saves while his Stars counterpart Max Lavin made 24 stops.
Kennedy’s 4-2 victory over Waconia featured early goals within the opening three minutes of each period starting with Roman Hauch scoring 2:46 into the game. Martin made it 2-0 93 seconds into the second period and Jost scored his second goal of the game 1:49 into the third period.
Jost extended the lead to 3-1 late in the second period with a power-play goal set up by Beacom and Carter Lansdale.
Vodovnik made 34 saves for the Eagles.
