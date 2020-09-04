Students at Normandale Community College in Bloomington may not be roaming the hallways in the same fashion as years past, but the supports some students need through the course of the year do not disappear when the schoolwork moves online.
Fall classes began last week, and much like the final weeks of the spring semester, most students are completing their coursework remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. For students who need assistance outside the classroom, the college’s Student Resource Center is facilitating its services online, as well.
The resource center connects students to campus and community resources and services that help them overcome barriers to academic success, such as child care, hunger, housing, health care and transportation. In some instances, the college meets those needs directly, through programs such as the Campus Cupboard, an on-site food shelf that provides food and hygiene items for students. The college also works with Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, which brings its mobile food pantry to campus during the school year.
To meet needs that cannot be provided by the college, the resource center directs students to community resources and programs that may provide the assistance.
The resource center had maintained an office on campus for students to visit when a need arises, and the service is continuing to function in much the same capacity this fall through online outreach.
Opportunity
Ainsley Schwerr of Eagan is serving as the Student Resource Center’s coordinator for the 2020-21 school year. She knows the campus well, but had not planned to spend a year working at the college where she just spent two years studying. COVID-19 changed her plans, however, and provided her with the opportunity to return to campus this fall as a coordinator rather than as a student.
Schwerr was a home-school student who spent her final two high school years earning college credit through Normandale’s post-secondary enrollment option program. Attending classes at Normandale, Schwerr earned an associate’s degree in conjunction with her high school diploma.
Schwerr said that she enjoyed attending Normandale. It’s small enough that the professors know their students, she explained.
She had planned to attend an online college and pursue an undergraduate degree in global studies. At Normandale she realized that being part of a small college environment was more appealing, and began to look elsewhere in pursuit of her bachelor’s degree. “I didn’t want to spend the rest of my college online,” she said.
She turned her attention to Hamline University in St. Paul and was expecting to be there this fall. But with the pandemic diminishing the on-campus experience, Schwerr decided she could afford to take a year off, opening the door for her return to Normandale.
Schwerr knew by mid-April that she wasn’t going to start her junior year of college at Hamline this year. As a vice president of Normandale’s Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society, she had worked with the resource center through PTK’s efforts to address food and housing insecurity.
The resource center had been coordinated by an AmeriCorps VISTA, a volunteer who was a graduate student at the University of Minnesota. AmeriCorps does work similar to the Peace Corps but operates domestically, and the VISTAs are volunteers who work with low-income communities across the United States, often needing to relocate for their assignment, according to Schwerr.
With uncertainty as to whether a VISTA would be available to Normandale due to the pandemic, and her plan to delay enrollment at Hamline, Schwerr realized that returning to Normandale as the resource center’s coordinator was the opportunity she was looking for.
She had no interest in leaving the Twin Cities, and wanted to minimize her exposure to COVID-19, and by extension her family’s exposure. “That narrowed down jobs a lot,” she said.
Coordinating the resource center’s services will require minimal in-person contact this fall, and provide her with a job opportunity that also helps her give back to the campus community that helped shape who she is today, Schwerr explained.
Resources
As the coordinator, Schwerr oversees the requests for assistance by students, and is looking to add a student staff to help respond to the online requests, much like students have in the past when the resource center operated as a drop-in site on campus. Beyond staffing and responding to requests, Schwerr will organize events during the school year, online if necessary, such as presentations by community organizations that have resources available to students, she said.
Beyond maintaining the resource center’s services, Schwerr has several goals for the forthcoming year, such as securing fresh produce for the Campus Cupboard, she noted. Examining ways to bring additional community resources to campus in the future, increasing awareness of the resource center’s services and preparing the resource center for its transition next year are among Schwerr’s other priorities this year. She will be the last AmeriCorps VISTA to coordinate the resource center, as its oversight will transition to a full-time campus employee next year, she noted.
Student needs
For the past decade, the college has been studying how basic needs are being met by its students. A 2018 survey revealed that about 60% of students responding had experienced food insecurity, housing insecurity or homelessness during their academic studies at Normandale, according to Justin Martin, the director of student life.
Students attend Normandale for a variety of reasons. Many students are high school graduates continuing their education, but there are also students who have families and work obligations they need to meet while pursuing their education.
As a student-centered college, providing an equitable educational experience is important, according to Jason Cardinal, the dean of students. It’s unrealistic to expect a student to succeed at geometry if the student is struggling to meet his or her basic needs, he explained.
Information about the Student Resource Center is available online at tr.im/ncc-src.
