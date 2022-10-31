Sanchez, Ruiz score in state quarterfinal win vs Worthington
Richfield soccer gave its fans multiple opportunities to sprinkle maroon-and-white confetti in the stands at Farmington High School, the site of the state quarterfinal game Wednesday, Oct. 26, as they celebrated the Spartans’ 2-1 win over Worthington.
Neither side scored in the opening half despite plenty of chances.
Crunch time
Richfield senior Luis Sanchez broke through with the opening goal of the game with 20:45 to play.
Senior Stephen Raghunath played a through-ball for Sanchez to run onto with a ton of speed.
Sanchez was shoulder-to-shoulder with a defender just inside the top of the penalty area when he tapped the ball past the hard-charging goalkeeper.
After so many stunning offensive plays by both sides, the goal was a gritty example of willpower coming through in the end.
“I saw the run [to make] and the ball was bouncing so I made sure to give it 100 percent, put my body through and we got the goal,” Sanchez said.
Less than five minutes later Worthington tied it up off a Richfield own goal after the ball was headed into the goal on a clearance to make it 1-1 with 15:17 left in regulation.
“That might be the one mistake [Angel Mendez Lopez] made, ever, because [goalkeeper] CJ [Madison] was coming out to play it and he tried to head it out,” Harris said as Mendez was part of a defensive group that remained calm all game.
Both sides brought a level of speed to the match that made for a well-played contest.
“Worthington is a really good team with a lot of speed and work hard. They reminded me of St. Paul Humboldt in the way they battle for every ball,” Harris said.
Needing another goal, Richfield kept the pressure on the Worthington defense, making crossing runs into the box or taking shots when the opportunity arose.
Senior Antwaine Ruiz calmly scored the game-winner on what coach Mike Harris described as one of the best shots he’s seen during his multiple decades coaching the sport.
“Knowing he has that shot in him with the game tied 1-1 and he hadn’t scored, he’s going to go score,” Harris said.
Ruiz picked up the pass at the edge of the penalty area, shielding the ball from a defender. He turned and fired a shot into the top half of the far corner of the goal 74 seconds after Worthington’s tying mark.
After scoring the goal, Ruiz immediately turned and hustled over to the Spartans student section to begin the celebration.
“Me and ‘Twaine studied them before and we talked about how they would leave us a lot of space and we had a good connection together,” Sanchez said. “When they got us, I told everyone to keep their heads up because it wasn’t over and we just need to keep giving it 100 percent.”
Underdog
Seeded fifth among the eight teams in Class AA, Richfield was the underdog against No. 4 Worthington in what proved to be an entertaining match with similar styles of play.
Richfield showed its level of maturity and confidence in the way it played with and without the ball.
The attacking pair Sanchez and Ruiz kept the pressure on Worthington’s defense throughout the match.
Once turning the ball over, the Spartans immediately moved the ball to create mismatches and eventually score chances with a creativity that has proven useful to get to this point of the season.
Harris said the halftime changes revolved around being more assertive along the defense and not allowing Worthington space to build up the attack.
“We just wanted to keep it going in the second half because we were getting chances so we made sure we all played 100 percent with heart,” Sanchez said.
Senior Giovanni Martinez Gonzalez hadn’t played for three weeks before going in for left fullback Alexis Dominguez Alvarado while another starter Arturo Salgado Trejo left the game in the second half forcing Gonzalez to play the final 25 minutes.
“Gio ended up playing 25 minutes and did awesome,” Harris said, which was a result of preparing the right way for the game with high-intensity training sessions where they tried to mimic in-game situations as much as possible to be ready for anything.
“We practice at a level all the time and these guys have a sub and if their guy goes down, they are the next ones up, per position because I don’t like to shuffle things around so that was cool to see that,” he said.
When asked about advancing to a state semifinal in such a dramatic way. The semifinals and finals are played on Nov. 1 and 4, respectively, at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, after this edition went to press.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.