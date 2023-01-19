An iPad helped St. Paul Police officers arrest a 49-year-old man who conned his way into obtaining keys to a vehicle from a Bloomington hotel valet.

The tracking and eventual arrest of the suspect, whose permanent address was unclear, began at approximately 6:45 p.m. Jan 6 after police officers were dispatched to the JW Marriott hotel at Mall of America, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments