The original plan was to leave the ice in place in all three rinks at the Bloomington Ice Garden
Closed since March 13 due to the coronavirus, Bloomington Ice Garden faces additional unforeseen expenses after a mechanical malfunction that needs to be repaired.
Bloomington’s Park and Recreation Deputy Director Susan Faus said the low bid estimate for removing the contaminated refrigerant from the system and replacing it before reinstalling the ice sheets is $47,000.
Already facing $328,000 in lost revenue over the last two months, staff was determining how to proceed after the compressor serving rinks two and three leaked, contaminating the refrigerant and forcing them to remove the ice last week.
“It has been an unusual spring and summer,” Faus said as the ice arena has lost approximately $328,000 in revenue during the shutdown without knowing when the facility will reopen to the public. “We know it is disappointing for residents to have these facilities and programs canceled.”
Faus noted that there is a team within the city staff tasked with reviewing plans and procedures when it comes time to reopen and how to do so to keep staff and patrons safe.
“For the most part, people seem to understand that the safety of everyone is what is most important,” Fuchs said. “At this point, people are anxious to get back into it.”
As for the plans, once the arena opens, social distancing and disinfecting areas will be a big priority. What that means for actual on-ice activities remains to be decided upon. “We’re not sure how many skaters will be on the ice to stay at a safe level,” Fuchs said as an example of one issue to be resolved.
During the closure, Faus said they were weighing the pros and cons of removing the ice versus leaving it in place. After consulting other ice rink managers and the Minnesota Ice Arena Managers Association they came to the conclusion to keep the ice in place.
“We really didn’t have a way to measure the cost savings of removing [the ice],” Fuchs said. “We have some older mechanical equipment which we might have issues when it comes time to place the ice back in.”
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Renovations to the entrance area at Bloomington Ice Gardens wrapped up in the fall of 2019. Now a failed condenser serving two of the three rinks means new ice will welcome back skaters once given the OK to reopen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.