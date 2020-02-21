Friday, Feb. 21
FARE FOR ALL
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: fareforall.org
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
Saturday, Feb. 22
SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP
When: 8:30-10 a.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: southsidemensgroup.org
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
MINNESOTA FUTURISTS
When: 9:30 a.m. to noon
Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/futurists
EARLY STEAM SATURDAYS
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield
Info: tr.im/steam22
WINTER ON THE MOVE
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/trails
Sunday, Feb. 23
BIRD WALK
When: 8-10:30 a.m.
Where: Bass ponds, 2501 86th St. E., Bloomington
Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge
POND HOUSE TOURS
When: 1:30-4 p.m.
Where: 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: ponddakota.org
FAMILY FUN - REPTILES
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
BUILDING A SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITY
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Drive, Richfield
Info: tr.im/woodlake
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
Monday, Feb. 24
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
Info: 952-884-4233
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: 612-543-5775
BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY
When: Noon
Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W.
Info: bloomingtonrotarymn.org
BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St.
Info: tr.im/bloomingtonsb
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc
Tuesday, Feb. 25
TODDLER TUESDAY - MY 1ST 1K
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/onek
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 612-543-5800
FARE FOR ALL
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Info: fareforall.org
RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Info: tr.im/ricc
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mt. Hope Lutheran Church, 3601 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
Info: 952-922-0880
Wednesday, Feb. 26
BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB
When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Where: Mugshots, 10518 France Ave., Bloomington
Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org
RICHFIELD OPTIMIST CLUB
When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Where: Richfield Bloomington Honda, 501 W. 77th St.
Info: richfieldoptimists.org
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield
Info: 612-543-6200
Thursday, Feb. 27
AUDUBON SPEAKER SERIES
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.
Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge
