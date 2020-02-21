Friday, Feb. 21

FARE FOR ALL

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: fareforall.org

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Saturday, Feb. 22

SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: southsidemensgroup.org

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

MINNESOTA FUTURISTS

When: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/futurists

EARLY STEAM SATURDAYS

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/steam22

WINTER ON THE MOVE

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/trails

Sunday, Feb. 23

BIRD WALK

When: 8-10:30 a.m.

Where: Bass ponds, 2501 86th St. E., Bloomington

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

POND HOUSE TOURS

When: 1:30-4 p.m.

Where: 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: ponddakota.org

FAMILY FUN - REPTILES

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

BUILDING A SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITY

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Drive, Richfield

Info: tr.im/woodlake

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Monday, Feb. 24

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY

When: 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: 952-884-4233

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5775

BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W.

Info: bloomingtonrotarymn.org

BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St.

Info: tr.im/bloomingtonsb

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc

Tuesday, Feb. 25

TODDLER TUESDAY - MY 1ST 1K

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/onek

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5800

FARE FOR ALL

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.

Info: fareforall.org

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

Info: tr.im/ricc

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mt. Hope Lutheran Church, 3601 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: 952-922-0880

Wednesday, Feb. 26

BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: Mugshots, 10518 France Ave., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org

RICHFIELD OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: Richfield Bloomington Honda, 501 W. 77th St.

Info: richfieldoptimists.org

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield

Info: 612-543-6200

Thursday, Feb. 27

AUDUBON SPEAKER SERIES

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

