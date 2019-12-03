Banovitz, Johnson and O’Rourke make a compelling trio
Last year Holy Angels returned to the state boys basketball tournament for the first time since 2004, a span of 15 seasons, to finish with a 25-6 record and the fifth-place trophy in Class 3A.
Second-year head coach Andy Hannan has a core group back organized by senior captains Matt Banovetz, Connor O’Rourke and Nate Kesti, along with sophomore guard Emmett Johnson already on the radar starting the season ranked ninth in the preseason Class 3A poll composed by Minnesota Basketball News.
At 6-foot-6, Banovitz averaged 14.2 points per game during the 25 regular season games and increased that to 22 points per game in six playoff games including 40 points in a 94-71 win over St. Croix Lutheran in the section semifinals. He also averaged 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.1 steals plus 19 blocks.
The Stars will have to find new contributors after three starters graduated, including guards Charles Johnson and Max Gerstner and 6-foot-5 center Thor Holien who are each playing in college.
Gerstner is at Hamline, Johnson at Southwestern Community College and Holien (currently injured) is at Augsburg.
Holy Angels opened the season in Richfield against Blake Tuesday before embarking on a three-game road trip to Providence Academy on Thursday, at Kennedy on Tuesday, Dec. 10 and at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School on Thursday, Dec. 12. All games start at 7 p.m.
The Stars will play in a winter break tournament at the University of St. Thomas Dec. 27-28 opening against BSM on Friday before playing Waconia on Saturday. Times have yet to be determined.
