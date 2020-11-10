Editor's Note: This column was completed Nov. 8, before area school districts decided to go to full distance learning no later than Nov. 20. Bloomington voted to allow the two remaining fall sports (football and volleyball) to finish their respective seasons.

Volleyball and football, which had their seasons delayed, are the only two high school sports going on right now. Football wrapped up the regular season Wednesday, Nov. 11 before sections Nov. 17-28. Volleyball wraps up the regular season by Nov. 28 with section tournaments Nov. 30- Dec. 12.

We saw successful section tournaments for swimming, tennis, cross country and soccer where many individuals extended their prep career or season by one contest or beyond.

Hockey, basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, Nordic and Alpine skiing and dance teams continue to prepare for their turn to be in the spotlight this winter.

Some hockey teams are participating in a bridge season to help fill the gap of time from preseason leagues to official extra curricular activities.

Girls hockey beings practice Nov. 30 with up to 18 contests scheduled to run between Dec. 10 and Feb. 27 with sections set for March 1-20. Boys hockey begins practice Nov. 23 with 18 regular season contests between Dec. 3-Feb. 20. Sections is scheduled to run Feb. 22-March 13.

Boys swimming and diving is set to begin practice Nov. 30 with 11 contests allowed between Dec. 10 and Feb. 13. Sections to follow between Feb. 15-27.

Nordic skiing can open practice Nov. 30 with the first day of competition set for Dec. 3. Sections are scheduled for Feb. 15-27.

Wrestling can open practice Nov. 30 with 16 dual or triangular meets between Dec. 10-Feb. 13. Sections will take place Feb. 15-March 6.

Boys basketball is set to open practice Nov. 23 with 18 games between Dec. 3-Feb. 27. Sections will take place March 1-20. Girls basketball will be the last winter sport to begin, with practice set to start Dec. 7 and 18 contests between Dec. 17-March 13. Sections are scheduled to take place between March 15 and April 3.

Nordic ski opener at Hyland

Hyland Lake Park Reserve will host a Nordic ski-season opener from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

In addition to moving the event to Hyland Lake Park Reserve, a new socially-distant format includes online sign-up for ski lessons on Dec. 5-6, plus online equipment rentals (two-hour increments) and monitored attendance to ensure social distance protocols are respected.

The day will begin with a 10 a.m. group ski for adapted skiers. A Nordic ski market will offer anything and everything from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with door prize drawings at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. A Skaoi’s Chase Nordic races offer something from 2K to 8K distances with registration through threeriversparks.org. ($10 virtual race, $5 2K Race or $25 8K race ($15 high school racers) or $35/25 day-of registration. Volunteers are needed as greeters, help in the rental building, as a ski-buddy in the park or something else by calling 763-559-6706.

Turkeys at rec center

St. Louis Park Rec Center will host a free ice skating session Wednesday, Nov. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. The event is open to all ages and free rental skates are available. Those looking to attend need to register (stlouispark.org) to help staff maintain proper participation numbers in guidance with the Minnesota Department of Health.

BAA registration open

Registration is now open for those interested in playing basketball or floor hockey through Bloomington Athletic Association this winter.

Mini-Mites basketball is open to boys and girls in grades 1-2.

Girls basketball is open to those in grades 1-12 (girls only starting with grades 2-3 teams) with a season running Nov. 9-Feb. 27. Games are on Saturdays and played between Bloomington, Lakeville or Burnsville. Practices for 3-4 grades, 5-6 grades are Mondays and/or Thursdays. Grade 7-8 teams will practice Mondays and Thursdays. Grade 9-12 teams will play Tuesday (practice or game), Thursday and possibly games on Saturday.

Boys basketball registration is open through Nov. 15 with players organized by grade (2-3, fourth, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-2). Grades 2-3, fourth and 7-8 will play Monday and Friday. Grades 5-6 and 9-10, will play Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday (A.M. only for grades 9-10). Grades 11-12 will play Thursday and Sunday.

Floor Hockey is open to boys (grades 1-3, 4-7) and girls (grades 1-5, 6-12) with registration open through Dec. 20. The younger age groups play Tuesday and Thursday while the older ages play Monday and Friday.

Volunteers are needed at all levels.

Info: baaonline.org.

Magicians hockey returns

Richfield Ice Arena-based Minnesota Magicians opened the 2020-21 season against Fairbanks Ice Dogs (Alaska) Nov. 6-7 and return to the RIA Nov. 18 to take on the other Alaska-based NAHL team, the Kenai River Brown Bears starting at 7:15 p.m. followed by a Nov. 25 contest against Chippewa Steel (Wisconsin) also at 7:15 p.m. More information can be found at magicianshockey.com.