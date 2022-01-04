Minnesota, hockey take center stage in second NHL outdoor game since 2016
Minnesota’s first take on the Winter Classic could be broken down into two parts: the reality that the State of Hockey was finally hosting the NHL’s premiere regular-season event and the disappointment in the outcome as the St. Louis Blues thoroughly outplayed the Wild in a 6-4 final.
No doubt it was cold – it was minus 5.7 degrees at puck-drop, making it the coldest NHL game among the 33 previous outdoor contests.
After the game, Wild forward Marcus Foligno quipped he was looking over his shoulder for a polar bear. “That’s how cold it was out there.”
State of Hockey
Target Field and the announced crowd of more than 38,000 fans should be proud of the entire event. From the hockey rink situated near second base, eight ponds around center field, a warming house in front of the center field wall and lumberjacks chopping wood near a fire pit in the right field, the event hit all of the right notes for an up-north theme.
The in-stadium pregame was a treat for Minnesota hockey fans, starting with a narrated video introduction by Lou Nanne who then led the crowd in the “Let’s Play Hockey!” chant to get the game going. Several ceremonial puck drops on the ponds led up to Minnesota Twins greats Justin Morneau, Joe Mauer, Kent Hrbek and Tony Oliva dropping the puck between the Blues and Wild at center ice. Oliva drew the largest roar from the crowd after recently learning of his pending induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Before that, Bloomington’s Mia Lang had the honor of skating the State of Hockey flag to the face-off dot before Wild players emerged from the warming house for introductions.
Lang’s mother, Meredith Lang, said it was an overwhelming experience. “It was so phenomenal. It was cold but very memorable and a very Minnesota State of Hockey experience. If the weather wasn’t brutally cold, it wouldn’t have had that luster.”
Lang, part of Minnesota Unbounded and the Hockey Ninas, a hockey club comprised of hockey players of color, joined her Unbounded teammates with coaches for pond hockey on an auxiliary rink as well.
“It was super gratifying to see their faces and parents get prepared and all of it to come together as it did,” said Lang, who will be honored with a Breaking Barriers Award as part of Minnesota’s National Girls’ and Women in Sports Day at the Minnesota History Center Feb. 2. Lang and Tina Kampa are the driving force behind Minnesota Unbounded and the Hockey Ninas program.
Retired Staff Sgt. John Kriesel raised the flag during a rousing rendition of the National Anthem. The well-known Iraq War veteran received a standing ovation during the introduction as he appeared to be moved by the special moment.
Between the second and third periods, USA Hockey announced the 23-player roster for the women’s hockey team which will begin play at the Beijing Olympics Feb. 4. The program held a player residency program at the National Sports Center in Blaine once again, with several Minnesotans taking part. Five Minnesotans made the final list, including Kelly Pannek, who will make her second Olympic appearance. The Plymouth native and Benilde-St. Margaret’s graduate and current co-head coach received an extended roar from the crowd.
The hockey
The score was much closer than the actual game thanks to the Wild playing a furious third period. St. Louis came out with more energy from the start and capitalized on that with an overwhelming four-goal second period. Minnesota scored twice in the third period and played the final 10 minutes with an empty net.
Wild forward Mats Zuccarello summed up the performance after the game candidly saying: “It’s embarrassing, the first two periods. You have 40,000 people coming, freezing their asses off and we are playing like that.”
The players had a spirited talk between the second and third periods. Coach Dean Evason said the coaches heard it all from the coaches’ room but the changes weren’t enough in the end. “It’s unfortunate it happened on a great night like this. A lot of people leave their house in the cold to support us and we perform like that. We are disappointed as everyone else, there is no excuse.”
The reality of 11 days between games drew some questions about being rusty as well as playing without three key players including captain Jared Spurgeon, fellow defenseman Jonas Brodin and forward Joel Eriksson Ek.
The Wild were scheduled to resume the season at Boston Jan. 6.
Blaine native and Wild forward Nick Bjugstad came into the Winter Classic playing an outdoor game in high school, during college at the University of Minnesota and now with the Wild for a unique trifecta.
