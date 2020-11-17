Should high school sports and activities be going on during a pandemic? That’s one of the several hot-button issues without a real clear, distinct answer.
As I write this column on Nov. 12, area districts have yet to come to the same conclusion, although nearly all school districts have moved to a distance-only learning model given the spike in COVID-19 cases.
The move is based on statistical guidelines set in place by those with a lot of knowledge about public health and diseases and is not a sheer political or financial-based move to eliminate extra-curricular participation.
I don’t think coaches or school administration would want to take away opportunities for kids, which only creates more headaches when figuring out how kids fill their non-school time without nightly practices or get-togethers.
Club or traveling sports do not have the same oversight as schools, therefore, for the most part, they serve as testing grounds for what is still possible during a pandemic.
Club or traveling programs might have a state-wide governing body like Minnesota Hockey or Minnesota Youth Athletic Services, which can issue guidance to help balance the safety and participation aspects but only the venue owners, or a statewide mandate, can ultimately shut programs down through available gym or ice space.
Earlier in the week, the Bloomington School Board decided to go to distance learning for all ages, which means no in-person contact for extra-curricular activities until further notice. Coaches can meet virtually with players via team meetings or practices.
This doesn’t give those expecting a high school season much comfort after a spring, summer and fall of preparation to be told the season is at least pushed back.
The sacrifice we have all made since March is real and this is another example of the necessary steps needed to get a handle on COVID-19.
The extraordinary effort to get through this fall was amazing to see in person from the coordinated effort by activities directors, coaches, custodians, bus drivers, parents and students to make it through the season for the most part healthy. There were no major outbreaks from the programs I cover in St. Louis Park, Bloomington, or Richfield. Yes, students missed time in quarantine after a positive test or had a close contact test positive but for the most part, everyone took the protocols seriously. The most crucial stats were held in check but over the last three weeks those numbers have grown exponentially, triggering school districts to tighten restrictions.
Bloomington voted to allow fall sports to conclude their respective seasons after the Nov. 20 date, while Richfield decided to stop all activities no later than Nov. 20.
A petition on change.org was created by Parents of Bloomington Families in favor of allowing winter sports and activities in Bloomington.
During the Nov. 9 school board meeting, the decision was made to suspend winter sports and activities and reassess in January.
It took less than one week to collect 1,774 signatures, surpassing the goal of 1,500 in only two days to reassess the decision about extracurricular activities.
“We need to implore the school board to save winter sports,” the petition reads. “If we do decide to resume in January or February, it may be too late due to other schools will not be playing that late into the season. Letting these kids sit indoors, alone and idle all winter with nothing to do is not the answer.”
The petition argues that cases of COVID-19 will continue, “but that is what quarantining is for and it should be our choice as parents to take the risk to send them to sports. Limit attendance at games, matches or meets, do what you need to do but this overreaching.”
These fall precautions were taken to help mitigate transmission well. As we transition out of fall sports to winter, the number of cases continues to surge and the infection rate is a huge concern for public health officials.
How can extracurricular activities continue in the face of a pandemic?
On the surface, it seems illogical to carry on with practices or other activities if we want to have a chance of ending the pandemic sooner rather than later.
On the other hand, organized activities seem to be a better-controlled situation instead of shutting even more down with kids left to their means to help pass the time.
I would rather see a continuation of what took place this summer and fall with heavily structured and regulated practices and organized activities. If a group has a positive and confirmed test, then they suspend activities for the necessary length of time. If someone is caught circumventing the procedures, they also lose the privilege of organized activities. Participation in band, drama, basketball, hockey or Nordic skiing is a tremendous outlet while classes and the rest of school life go on at a distance.
Give to the Max Day
Give the Max Day is Nov. 19 as many beloved community non-profit resources come together for a one-day funding push (givemn.org). A quick search on the site finds some very worthy causes to get behind. The St. Louis Park-based SPAM FC is a tremendous group that began as a group of friends who grew up playing soccer together in St. Louis Park and continued after high school. They were looking for a way to give back to the community and decided to fund several scholarships to help offset post-secondary education costs.
Several Richfield organizations are participating including Richfield Football League, Richfield Girls Softball Association, Richfield Girls Summer Fastpitch, Richfield Spartan Foundation, Richfield Quarterback Club, Richfield Baseball Inc. and Richfield Soccer Association.
Bloomington-based programs including Bloomington Girls Hockey, Bloomington Traveling Baseball Association, Bloomington Youth Lacrosse Association, Bloomington Kennedy Activities Foundation, Bloomington Off-Road Cycling Alliance, Bloomington Girls Fastpitch Softball Association, Bloomington Jefferson Robotics Team, Bloomington Athletic Association, Bloomington Amateur Hockey Association, Bloomington Youth Soccer Club, Barracuda Aquatics Club, Bloomington Lions Boys Traveling Basketball Bloomington Jefferson Hockey Booster Club, Figure Skating Club of Bloomington and Jefferson High School Girls Lacrosse.
Rock Climbing Camp
Vertical Endeavors will host four rock climbing camps at its Bloomington location (9601 James Ave. S.) through Bloomington Community Education. Each camp runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. cost $55 and is open to kids 11-15. Dates include November 27, Dec. 21, 28 and 29. No experience is necessary and masks are required. Climbers will explore the sport in a controlled setting. Register by calling 952-681-6132 or bloomington.ce.eleyo.com.
After going without a cancellation during the six-week regular football season, Jefferson and Richfield had their respective seasons end.
