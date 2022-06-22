Should one size really fit all?
A recent letter to the editor expressed concern about the candidate listings for this fall’s elections. We have county races, state house and senate races and congressional district seats on the Bloomington ballot, among other things, this fall.
My goal in listing the candidates seeking election to seats serving Bloomington was to provide more than a list of names. Rather than simply report Andrew Carlson and Steve Elkins will compete in the primary election to represent the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party in the new House District 50B seat, I explained who they represent now, why they’re competing against each other in August, and noted they are both former Bloomington City Council members. I did not provide their resumes, past accomplishments or other biographical data.
My goal in each race was to identify who was running for each seat, under which party’s banner if it’s a partisan election, why the name is familiar to voters based upon previous elections or campaigns, and what city the candidate resides in.
That was it. Nothing more. Greater detail comes as we near Election Day, as it traditionally does in our papers.
Readers have different ideas about how candidate information should be presented.
A few years ago, a Richfield reader wanted our paper to churn out a profile on a legislative candidate months before the primary. The candidate lived in Richfield and was seeking a house seat that serves a portion of the city, as well as a portion of Minneapolis. The reader wanted to learn all about the candidate in our paper, specifically because the candidate lived in Richfield. As you might guess, not all candidates were Richfield residents.
There was no interest expressed about reading profiles of the other candidates, which I can understand. But in the interest of fairness, it would be hard for me to justify doing an extensive biography of only one candidate, based upon her residency.
The recent letter writer thought that the acknowledgment of candidates for the new Senate District 50, serving residents of Bloomington and Edina, was unfair to Republican Party candidate Doug Fulton.
It’s easier to research candidates now than it was 25 years ago, naturally, and I looked to a variety of sources for background information on candidates I was unfamiliar with. I found an extensive write-up about Fulton’s endorsement by his party, but nothing to suggest that he has held elected office previously.
The letter writer didn’t appreciate the fact I acknowledged DFL candidate Alice Mann’s history with the state house. Her name may not be familiar to many voters, but it was worth acknowledging it’s the same Alice Mann who has previously served in the state house.
The writer prefers to see a comparable word count about each candidate. Otherwise those brief explanations of who each candidate is may lead some readers to believe the newspaper has a favorite candidate, based upon word count, he wrote.
The writer explained how Fulton is a qualified candidate based upon his many years of residency, and his occupation. His letter is one of many that will promote a candidate in the months to come, which we welcome.
I did find it odd, however, that his solution to the uneven word count was to include that biographical data in an effort to give Fulton another 15-20 words. I did not reference the occupation or years of residency for Carlson, Elkins or any other candidate. Yet to be fair to Fulton, I should have given him special treatment, according to the writer. I disagree.
Agree or disagree with the writer, I accomplished what I set out to do for every candidate at the conclusion of the filing period, without counting words. It didn’t matter which candidate had a political history and which was a newcomer to the election process when I sat down to cobble together my story. It’s as simple as that.
I’d like to think the writer would have made the same fuss had Mann been shortchanged by the word count, but the writer’s closing statement, looking to suggest favoritism where none exists, casts doubt in my mind. One could be excused for thinking the writer was altruistic in his counting of words.
It’s not the first time I’ve heard allegations of favoritism when none existed. More on that next week.
