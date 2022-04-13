Discussions around our house about the 50th anniversary of Title IX brought out an odd look from our 10-year-old daughter who hasn’t known anything but the chance to play sports, unlike her grandmother who grew up in the 60s and 70s when options were limited to cheerleading before legislation paved the way for closer to equal chances to participate in sports.
Her great-grandmother played badminton and basketball growing up in Des Moines, Iowa at a time when girls basketball looked different, with players only allowed to play on one half of the floor. Hardly what the sport has become now with a major professional league plus a youth level that will help continue to grow the game for generations to come.
From my understanding, those chances to play a sport, even in the 1970s were minimal but better than nothing and here we are a half-century later where the fight for equality between male and female sports continues to evolve.
South Carolina’s newly minted NCAA Championship coach Dawn Staley did a great job to call out the discrepancies in college basketball ahead of the 2021 tournament where 64 women’s teams played the tournament in San Antonio, Texas. This year the tournament returned to a more normal feel, concluding with Staley’s Gamecocks spoiling the homecoming for UCONN superstar sophomore Paige Bueckers 64-49 in the national championship game at Target Center.
Bueckers led the Huskies with 14 points in a team-high 39 minutes but they couldn’t overcome the rebounds edge (49-24) and free throws discrepancy (17-of-26 for S.C. and 1-of-4 for UCONN).
I was on a family spring break trip to take in everything Disney in Florida with our 10- and 5-year-olds, so I didn’t experience the media attention from a local level, but from others’ perspectives, awareness of the national spotlight event was underwhelming, to say the least.
This is unfortunate on several fronts. I was fortunate enough to experience the men’s version of the Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019. The hoopla around the four teams around the Twin Cities was very impressive, following on the heels of what goes into hosting the Super Bowl the previous year.
Granted, both events came during the pre-pandemic era but that is an excuse to justify a smaller celebration for what is the highest-profile event for women’s sports in the country.
Of course, the justification remains the same from 1974 in a perceived notion that fewer people are interested in women’s sports and as a result, advertisers don’t want to pay as much for advertising at women’s events compared to men’s events.
The issue of the venue is another argument for debate in gender discrepancies where U.S. Bank Stadium found a way to stuff 72,711 fans into the stadium where capacity is announced at 66,600 for football games.
Target Center’s capacity for the Final Four was 18,067, with an estimate of 30,000 fans coming to the Twin Cities for this Final Four.
An ongoing discussion among those covering state high school tournaments revolves around venues for hockey. The boys hockey tournament will always sell out, whatever arena is used, and at the moment there is a waiting list to buy one of 18,000 tickets. The girls tournament plays in front of a markedly smaller crowd in the same arena.
For me, the feeling in a one-third full arena for quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games creates a horrible atmosphere given the fervor in the stands during the section tournaments where seating limitations are capped at a couple of thousand fans. The capacity crowd for the section final between Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Edina at Parade Arena in Minneapolis was awesome.
Both fan bases were engaged with the game, every scoring chance had an audible gasp when a save was made or a rowdy roar when a goal was scored. The student sections were energized and building just jumping. Fast forward to state and the atmosphere was a step-down.
Would another venue like Ridder Arena which has hosted Frozen Fours or 3M Arena at Mariucci serve the girls tournament better to create what should be a big-time state tournament atmosphere? Ridder is the smallest with room for a couple of thousand fans, while Mariucci seats 11,000.
During the season I ran the idea past some of the players on programs I cover and the resounding response was Xcel Energy Center, no matter what. It is the state’s premier hockey venue and for a state championship tournament, that is a must. How does the buzz develop to the same level for the boys tournament then?
Good question.
One way has to be the continued expansion of the game to include young kids developing that passion to play the game and as they get older, attending more games to know what it is like to be a fan. That’s how the boys state tournament has grown into a national gem – wanting to be like their childhood idols, winning a state title for your hometown.
