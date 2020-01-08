It’s hard to believe the year is almost over.
I’m no different than many people––I gravitate to round numbers and new calendars to remember and reflect upon the days gone by.
I’ve said it many times, and I haven’t changed my opinion. Yes, Jan. 1 is the start of a new calendar year, but every day is the start of a new year. And if you resolve to do anything different in your life, it shouldn’t be contingent upon the hanging of a new wall calendar.
The new calendar makes sense in some ways. The holiday season is ending, and with the impending return of routines and schedules, making a change in your life makes sense––unless you live in Minnesota, and your resolution is to exercise by walking a fairway 18 times, three or more days per week. If that’s your exercise of choice, your new year shouldn’t start in January.
I’ve made the point in the past to look at any new week or month as the start of a new year. For any personal goal, it shouldn’t matter how we define the year, I’d argue.
As little as I try to look to Jan. 1 as a starting line, it’s difficult not to ponder ways to change or improve our lives with a new calendar ready to grace the wall. I don’t think I came up with anything revolutionary in my analysis of resolutions, but as I’ve thought about things I’d like to accomplish in the future, I have been asking myself a second question. What is the opportunity cost?
I have forgotten almost everything associated with my ninth-grade social studies classes. I remember my teacher. I remember the classroom. Many of the lessons we were taught are probably part of my foundation of knowledge. But the terms and concepts associated with economics were all new to me all those years ago.
The most distinct memory I have from that class is of a film we watched early that year. This was back in the days when most audio-video presentations were presented through the magic of a film projector.
There was a series of lessons brought to us via those magical reels of film that school year, but the first one was downright comical. It presented the concept of opportunity cost, and illustrated it several times through the simplest of scenarios. A child is at the amusement park, for example, and he stops to consider his options. He’d like to have an ice cream cone, which costs $2, and he’d like to have a cold soda, which also costs $2. But he only has $3. He’ll have to make a choice.
As my classmates and I watched and listened to this child verbally contemplate his difficult scenario, the action would pause, music would play and the word “choice” would flash across the screen. We all laughed at the silliness of it, to which our teacher chimed in with a comment that not all the lessons would be that simple. He was right, but he understood the silliness of that first film.
It was a moment not one of my classmates remembers, I’d bet my last $20 on it. But it was one of the funny, corny moments that has somehow stayed with me. So many hours spent at my Catholic school in Coon Rapids from sixth through ninth grade are long gone, yet that moment stays with me.
As silly as it is, somehow I connected the dots between resolutions and opportunity cost last month. Resolutions are choices, and resolving to do something in our lives requires doing something different to accommodate it, typically. What are we going to do give up, or do less, in our quest to achieve a resolution? Sure, we can all find 15 minutes in our day if we must, but many resolutions will require more than a small daily allowance of our time, energy, talent or income.
I still haven’t made a resolution in 2020, but I’m now looking at resolutions from a different perspective. Perhaps I’ll be ready to make a choice on Feb. 1, when a new year begins.
